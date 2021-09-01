RB Caleb Huntley Returns: Falcons Practice Squad Tracker

Tuesday, the Atlanta Falcons announced their 53-man roster. In order to get from the 80 players they had on Sunday to 53 in roughly 24 hours, the Falcons made several cuts to players they hoped they could sign to their 16-man practice squad.

None of Atlanta's cut players were claimed on waivers in the last 24 hours, so the Falcons should have their pick of players that spent training camp with them.

News of the players signed to the practice squad will be coming in throughout the day. We'll keep track of each move here.

SEPT 1, 12:30 p.m.: Dwayne Johnson Jr. Returns: According to ESPN's Michael Rothstein, Atlanta is re-signing safety Dwayne Johnson Jr. Johnson was an undrafted free agent from San Diego State. He played in seven games with the Aztecs in 2020 and had 23 tackles and a sack.

SEPT 1, 12:30 p.m.: Falcons Bring Back Running Back: Undrafted free agent running back Caleb Huntley is being brought back to the practice squad. Evan Birchfield had the news first on Twitter.

Huntley's best game of the preseason came against the Miami Dolphins. In Atlanta's second preseason game, Huntley had six carries for 57 yards and a touchdown.

Huntley rushed for 2,907 yards in four seasons at Ball State and scored 21 touchdowns.

Huntley was always a candidate to be resigned to the practice squad. It was thought he would make the initial 53-man roster, but Atlanta elected to carry just three tail-backs including converted wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson.

In other news, Atlanta has also claimed former Cleveland Browns guard Colby Gossett off of waivers. To make room for Gossett, the Falcons placed Josh Andrews on injured reserve after breaking his hand in Tuesday's practice.

Tom Pelissero broke the news on Twitter.

Falcons head coach Arthur Smith said repeatedly on Tuesday the 53-man roster was fluid. Gossett for Andrews is the first of several changes Atlanta will have ahead of their season opener on September 12th against the Philadelphia Eagles.