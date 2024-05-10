CBS Suggests Atlanta Falcons QB could be Trade Bait
The Atlanta Falcons shocked the NFL world, drafting Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. at No. 8 overall in the first round. Then Wednesday, the Falcons placed a waiver claim for former New England Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars signal caller Nathan Rourke.
But in all likelihood, the Falcons will not carry four quarterbacks on their 53-man roster this season. Therefore, CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin included veteran signal caller Taylor Heinicke on a list of quarterbacks who could be traded before the regular season.
“The former Washington Commanders starter already took a pay cut to stick around as Kirk Cousins' backup,” Benjamin wrote. “And that was before the Falcons spent this year's No. 8 overall draft pick on Michael Penix Jr.
“Only due $4.5 million in 2024, Heinicke could easily prefer to start fresh if Penix gets the No. 2 job, and his 29 career starts could be appealing to a team desperate for immediate help.”
Even if Penix doesn’t “earn” the backup role over Heinicke after the preseason, it would be beneficial for the Falcons to name Penix the team’s No. 2 quarterback. Third-string signal callers don’t get to practice with either the first or second-team offense. Instead, No. 3 quarterbacks typically work with the scout team to help the defense prepare for the upcoming game.
That’s not a job teams want to give to a young quarterback selected in the top 10. If Kirk Cousins is going to start, then, for his development, Penix needs practice repetitions as the team’s backup.
Because of his experience and low salary, Heinicke should be an appealing target on the summer quarterback market to a team needing depth. Heinicke has started 29 games in his career, including at least 4 contests in each of the past three seasons.
With the Washington Commanders, Heinicke went 12-11-1 as a starter from 2021-22. He was 1-3 with the Falcons last season.
In 38 games, Heinicke has averaged 6.9 yards per attempt with 39 touchdowns and 28 interceptions. Last season, he completed 54.4% of his passes for 5 touchdowns and 4 interceptions in five games with Atlanta.