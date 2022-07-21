Cleveland Falcons? Former Atlanta QBs Working Out For Browns

With a cloud of uncertainty surrounding the quarterback position, the Cleveland Browns are looking for reinforcements.

According to ESPN, the team is inviting former Atlanta Falcons quarterbacks A.J. McCarron and Josh Rosen for a workout this week.

The team currently has two quarterbacks on the roster, Jacoby Brissett and Deshaun Watson, after trading former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers earlier this offseason.

With Watson likely facing a suspension at some point this season, Brissett is the only player with a likelihood of playing.

McCarron was expected to be the backup quarterback for Matt Ryan in Atlanta last season before tearing his ACL in the preseason. His injury knocked McCarron out for the year, but the 30-year-old is eyeing a return to the league.

“I feel great,” McCarron said on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” last month. “I was blessed to have a great team around me with Dr. (Lyle) Cain, our doctor at Alabama, and Kevin Wilk, who I did a bunch of my rehab with. I got cleared at four-and-a-half months out from surgery, so I’ve just been working on the strength and getting everything back normal, and I really feel great right now."

When McCarron was sidelined for the year, the team signed former first-round pick Josh Rosen, who has become a journeyman after playing for five different organizations in his first four NFL seasons. Rosen suited up for the Arizona Cardinals, Miami Dolphins, San Francisco 49ers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice squad before joining the Falcons last August.