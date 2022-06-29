Former Falcons QB A.J. McCarron Eyes NFL Return: Could Atlanta Re-sign?

When Atlanta Falcons quarterback A.J. McCarron tore his ACL during the preseason a year ago, the 30-year-old's career was put on life support.

It isn't easy for a backup quarterback in his 30s to return to the NFL after a gruesome injury, but that doesn't mean McCarron won't try.

“I feel great,” McCarron said on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” on Monday. “I was blessed to have a great team around me with Dr. (Lyle) Cain, our doctor at Alabama, and Kevin Wilk, who I did a bunch of my rehab with. I got cleared at four-and-a-half months out from surgery, so I’ve just been working on the strength and getting everything back normal, and I really feel great right now."

If McCarron finds a spot on an NFL roster this season, it probably won't be a return to Atlanta. The team signed Marcus Mariota to be the starter earlier this offseason and drafted Desmond Ridder in the third round of the NFL Draft. The team also rosters Feleipe Franks, who can play both quarterback and tight end.

The quarterback market feels thin this offseason, with several teams opting for veterans instead of rookie options through the draft, but McCarron is still holding out hope.

“You never know what your future holds, what it is in this game, so I’m just ready, waiting for a call," McCarron said. "But right now, I’m enjoying my time off and being able to be a dad and being around my three boys for the first time in a while.”