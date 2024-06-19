Cornhole, Golf & Training Camp: Falcons News, Notes from First Week of Summer Break
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Atlanta Falcons are one week removed from their final day of mandatory minicamp, pushing them another week closer to training camp and a return to football activities.
But while practices and workouts at IBM Performance Field have stopped, life in the NFL doesn't - and the Falcons have remained active since departing Flowery Branch.
Here's a look at recent news from in and around Atlanta's organization.
Training Camp Arrival Date Set
The NFL released the date of arrival for all 32 teams Tuesday, and the Falcons are set to return to Flowery Branch on July 24. Alongside the Dallas Cowboys and Indianapolis Colts, the Falcons will be one of the last-arriving teams for training camp.
Atlanta, as was previously announced, will hold training camp without fans due to ongoing renovations at IBM Performance Field. Fans will, however, be able to attend two open training camp practices - one July 27 at Seckinger High School in Buford and the other Aug. 2 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Bijan, Allgeier to Appear in Cornhole Competition
Falcons running backs Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier will return to the bright lights of competitive, nationally televised sports Saturday night in Milwaukee. Robinson and Allgeier are set to participate in the 2024 American Cornhole League SuperHole V tournament from 8 - 10 p.m. EST, with the event shown live on ESPN2.
There will be six other players from NFL clubs: The Green Bay Packers' AJ Dillon and Carrington Valentine, the New York Giants' Cor'Dale Flott and Jason Pinnock, and the Chicago Bears' Braxton Jones and Tyrique Stevenson.
Each player will represent a cause of their choice on their jersey; for Robinson, it's the Bijan Robinson Foundation, and for Allgeier, it's the Best Friends Animal Society. All NFL athletes will be paired with an ACL Pro player with hopes of advancing to the championship event.
Ryan, Blank Inducted into Falcons Ring of Honor
Currently boasting 12 members, the Falcons' Ring of Honor will have two more additions to this fall. Atlanta announced via press release Tuesday the induction of owner Arthur Blank and recently retired quarterback Matt Ryan into its Ring of Honor.
Blank will be honored Sept. 22, when the Falcons host the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football, while Ryan's commemoration comes Oct. 3 during a Thursday Night Football contest with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Falcons president Greg Beadles issued a statement on the merits of Blank and Ryan's induction.
"Since Arthur purchased the team in 2002, results on and off the field have elevated, and his unwavering dedication to the fans and city of Atlanta is worthy of this recognition and so much more," Beadles said. "Matt’s character and talent on and off the field sets him apart as one of the greatest Falcons players ever, and we believe we’ll see his career recognized in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in the future.
"We look forward to celebrating Arthur and Matt this fall and honoring their immeasurable impact on our franchise."
Falcons Ex Sanu Hosting Golf Fundraiser
Former Falcons receiver Mohamed Sanu is hosting a golf outing and fundraiser July 11 at Bear's Best Atlanta Golf Club in Suwanee, with all proceeds helping non-profit charity organization Develop Africa.
Sanu and Develop Africa air aiming to complete a multi-purpose community center in Sierra Leone, Sanu's hometown, that will provide vocational and educational opportunities to the community, per release.
In addition to Sanu, several other past Atlanta athletes will attend, including ex Falcons players Christian Blake and Sean Weatherspoon and Braves pitchers Jonny Venters and Kris Medlen. Former MMA fighter Dustin Chovanic will also be present.
The cost to participate is $175 per individual and $700 per foursome. Check-in begins at 9 a.m. before a shotgun start at 10 a.m., with lunch and awards to follow the round.
For additional information or to sign up, CLICK HERE.
Sanu, who played for the Falcons from 2016-19, is motivated to help complete construction on the community centers in the town of Freetown, where he lived for four years during his childhood.
"Football was not my purpose in life. It was a steppingstone for being an agent of change and making a difference," Sanu said in the release. "This community center is one of the biggest responsibilities of my life. It will bring together people who inspire each other and they will stand as a testament to our long-term investment in the community.
"Beyond the bricks and mortar, the building will be transformed by the energy and passion of the people who visit - professionals, volunteers, staff and families."