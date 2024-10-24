Falcons' Bijan Robinson Pays Up After Losing UGA-Texas Wager
Running back Bijan Robinson has paid his debt.
That didn't involve any money exchanged. But Robinson showed up to the podium in front of the media Wednesday wearing a Georgia Bulldogs t-shirt.
The Atlanta Falcons running back had a friendly wager with Falcons tight end Charlie Woerner over the Georgia-Texas football matchup on Oct. 19. Robinson played for the Longhorns while Woerner played for the local Bulldogs.
Georgia won the matchup 30-15.
Robinson paid his debt, but he wasn't pleased about it. 92.9 The Game's Joe Patrick tweeted that Robinson muttered under his breath while walking to the podium that "Georgia sucks."
Robinson addressed his attire at the podium as well.
“This is a one-day thing,” Robinson told the media, via The AJC's Orlando D. Ledbetter. “This shirt really is not cool. People were like, ‘It looks good on you.’ I’m like, ‘No, it doesn’t.’ This is not a cool shirt.”
Texas lost the night before the Falcons also suffered a blowout defeat at home to the Seattle Seahawks.
“Yeah, that Texas loss definitely hurt,” Robinson said. “I got a lot of text messages. All of the players were like, ‘how do you feel?’ Our security guard gave me a hug. I was like dude, I’m good. It was definitely a hard weekend for me.”
The Falcons drafted Robinson at No. 8 overall from Texas in the 2023 NFL draft. So while Texas is his alma mater, he also still knows a lot of the players and coaches on the Longhorns.
Woerner has been away from the Georgia Bulldogs a little longer. He entered the NFL in 2020 as a sixth-round pick for the San Francisco 49ers. He joined the Falcons as a free agent this offseason.
Woerner was part of Kirby Smart's first recruiting class at Georgia in 2016.
The tight end's college team got the better of Robinson's last weekend. However, with the expanded college football playoff this season, the two programs could meet again with much bigger stakes.
Perhaps Robinson and Woerner will raise the stakes with their next bet as well.