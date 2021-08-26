Cut Falcons Rookie RB Signed to New NFL Team

Rookie running back Javian Hawkins was waived by the Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday; he's already found a new team.

The Atlanta Falcons included rookie running back Javian Hawkins among their five cuts on Tuesday to trim the roster from 85 to 80. He has just signed with the Tennessee Titans according to his agent Drew Rosenhaus.

The Falcons signed Hawkins as an undrafted free agent after April's NFL Draft. He rushed for 1,525 yards in 2019 for the Louisville Cardinals and 822 yards in a shortened 2020 season.

Hawkins was the only surprise among the five Falcons cuts on Tuesday. A talented runner, he had five carries for 46 yards (9.2 avg.) with a long of 30 in Saturday night's 37-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

The Falcons had hoped they would be able to sign him to their practice squad.

Head coach Arthur Smith was the offensive coordinator with the Titans the past two seasons, and it's likely he put in a good word for Hawkins to see him end up with Tennessee.

The Falcons must trim their roster from 80 players to 53 next Tuesday, and there will be more casualties among the running backs.

Mike Davis, Cordarrelle Patterson, and fullback Keith Smith look safe. Qadree Ollison will battle Caleb Huntley and D'Onta Foreman for the remaining spots.

Huntley had 57 yards and a touchdown on six carries (9.5 avg.) against Miami, and Foreman added a touchdown against the Dolphins as well.

The Falcons wrap up their preseason on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns. Smith has repeatedly said he's using the preseason as a chance to develop and evaluate younger players and those battling for roster spots.

We have yet to see Davis and Patterson in action this preseason, and we'll likely get a good dose of Ollison, Huntley and Foreman Sunday night against the Cleveland Browns as they try to make the 53-man roster.