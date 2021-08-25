Falcons New Depth Chart: Important Changes?

The most important guys, of course, will not play here. But that doesn't lessen the importance of the outing to the "less-important'' guys

The Atlanta Falcons play host to the Cleveland Browns in an NFL preseason finale on Sunday night that "isn't important'' ... unless your name is on the backend of the latest Falcons depth chart.

As our friends at Falcoholic point out, maybe the most notable change this week is how the two backups to QB Matt Ryan are "tied'' on the depth chart, as rookie Feleipe Franks is listed first, but with an "or'' between him and just-signed street free agent Josh Rosen.

Offense

QB: Matt Ryan, Feleipe Franks or Josh Rosen

RB: Mike Davis, Cordarrelle Patterson, Keith Smith, Qadree Ollison, D’Onta Foreman, Caleb Huntley

WR: Calvin Ridley, Christian Blake, Chris Rowland, Juwan Green, Antonio Nunn

WR: Russell Gage, Olamide Zaccheaus, Tajae Sharpe, Trevor Davis, Frank Darby

TE: Hayden Hurst, Kyle Pitts, John Raine

TE: Lee Smith, Parker Hesse, David Wells

LT: Jake Matthews, Jason Spriggs, Kion Smith

LG: Josh Andrews, Sam Jones, Ryan Neuzil

C: Matt Hennessy, Drew Dalman, Joe Sculthorpe

RG: Chris Lindstrom

RT: Willie Beavers, Kaleb McGary, Jalen Mayfield

Defense

DL: Grady Jarrett, Marlon Davidson, Ta’Quon Graham

DL: Tyeler Davison, Chris Slayton, Eli Ankou

DL: Jonathan Bullard, John Cominsky, Zac Dawe

OLB: Jacob Tuioti-Mariner, Brandon Copeland, Adetokunbo Ogundeji

LB: Deion Jones, Mykal Walker, Dorian Etheridge

LB: Foyesade Oluokun, Emmanuel Ellerbee, Erroll Thompson

OLB: Steven Means, Dante Fowler Jr., Tuzar Skipper, Kobe Jones

CB: A.J. Terrell, Chris Williamson, Kendall Sheffield

CB: Fabian Moreau, Isaiah Oliver, Delrick Abrams Jr., Darren Hall, Avery Williams

S: Erik Harris, T.J. Green, Richie Grant

S: Duron Harmon, Jaylinn Hawkins, JR Pace or Dwayne Johnson

Special Teams

K: Younghoe Koo, Cameron Nizialek

P: Cameron Nizialek, Dom Maggio

LS: Josh Harris, Jake Matthews

H: Cameron Nizialek, Dom Maggio

PR: Chris Rowland, Avery Williams

KOR: Cordarrelle Patterson, Chris Rowland

The most important guys, of course, will not play here. But that doesn't lessen the importance of the outing to the "less-important'' guys... who are playing for their football lives, trying to climb up this depth chart - or some other NFL's team's depth chart.

