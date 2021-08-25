Falcons New Depth Chart: Important Changes?
The Atlanta Falcons play host to the Cleveland Browns in an NFL preseason finale on Sunday night that "isn't important'' ... unless your name is on the backend of the latest Falcons depth chart.
As our friends at Falcoholic point out, maybe the most notable change this week is how the two backups to QB Matt Ryan are "tied'' on the depth chart, as rookie Feleipe Franks is listed first, but with an "or'' between him and just-signed street free agent Josh Rosen.
Offense
QB: Matt Ryan, Feleipe Franks or Josh Rosen
RB: Mike Davis, Cordarrelle Patterson, Keith Smith, Qadree Ollison, D’Onta Foreman, Caleb Huntley
WR: Calvin Ridley, Christian Blake, Chris Rowland, Juwan Green, Antonio Nunn
WR: Russell Gage, Olamide Zaccheaus, Tajae Sharpe, Trevor Davis, Frank Darby
TE: Hayden Hurst, Kyle Pitts, John Raine
TE: Lee Smith, Parker Hesse, David Wells
LT: Jake Matthews, Jason Spriggs, Kion Smith
LG: Josh Andrews, Sam Jones, Ryan Neuzil
C: Matt Hennessy, Drew Dalman, Joe Sculthorpe
RG: Chris Lindstrom
RT: Willie Beavers, Kaleb McGary, Jalen Mayfield
Defense
DL: Grady Jarrett, Marlon Davidson, Ta’Quon Graham
DL: Tyeler Davison, Chris Slayton, Eli Ankou
The most important guys, of course, will not play here. But that doesn't lessen the importance of the outing to the "less-important'' guys
DL: Jonathan Bullard, John Cominsky, Zac Dawe
OLB: Jacob Tuioti-Mariner, Brandon Copeland, Adetokunbo Ogundeji
LB: Deion Jones, Mykal Walker, Dorian Etheridge
LB: Foyesade Oluokun, Emmanuel Ellerbee, Erroll Thompson
OLB: Steven Means, Dante Fowler Jr., Tuzar Skipper, Kobe Jones
CB: A.J. Terrell, Chris Williamson, Kendall Sheffield
CB: Fabian Moreau, Isaiah Oliver, Delrick Abrams Jr., Darren Hall, Avery Williams
S: Erik Harris, T.J. Green, Richie Grant
S: Duron Harmon, Jaylinn Hawkins, JR Pace or Dwayne Johnson
Special Teams
K: Younghoe Koo, Cameron Nizialek
P: Cameron Nizialek, Dom Maggio
LS: Josh Harris, Jake Matthews
H: Cameron Nizialek, Dom Maggio
PR: Chris Rowland, Avery Williams
KOR: Cordarrelle Patterson, Chris Rowland
The most important guys, of course, will not play here. But that doesn't lessen the importance of the outing to the "less-important'' guys... who are playing for their football lives, trying to climb up this depth chart - or some other NFL's team's depth chart.
