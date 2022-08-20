Falcons Ex Dante Fowler Jr. Struggling in Cowboys Start

Former Atlanta Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. struggled in his final season with the team, and it appears his struggles are continuing with his new team ... the Dallas Cowboys.

In last week's preseason opener against the Denver Broncos, Fowler committed a foul that head coach Mike McCarthy considered so heinous that the vet defensive end was benched.

"That's a discipline penalty," McCarthy us after the game. "Frankly, that's why Dante was done for the night after that. We can't have that."

The violation? The newly acquired edge-rusher got flagged for a personal foul when he tried to push an opposing player off a pile. The goof helped Denver score a touchdown in the second quarter.

And now, as Fowler and the Cowboys prep to play in preseason Game 2 at the Chargers, the pass-rusher gets some bad news: The NFL has just fined him $10,609 for "unnecessary roughness'' on the play.

In fairness to Fowler, he otherwise had a solid game, registering a big hit on the QB on a Broncos' fourth-down try and helping Dallas' run game look stout. And of course, as evidenced by the fact that the former No. 3 overall pick was even in this game after coming over as a free agent from the Falcons, Fowler is in a fight for playing time in Dallas.

Fowler is entering his eighth NFL season and it's been filled with highs and lows. So here's hoping that this low doesn't last too long and the former Falcon finds a way to pick himself up.