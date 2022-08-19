Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts entered his rookie season with a lot of mystery surrounding the "unicorn-type" player. Now with one year under his belt, other teams have a little more respect, but they might not have the tools to stop it.

One team that knows the Falcons tight end's potential well is the New York Jets, the one team Pitts scored a touchdown against in his rookie season.

In arguably Pitts' best game of the season, he caught nine passes for 119 yards and a touchdown in a 27-20 win over the Jets in London.

Jets coach Robert Saleh hasn't forgotten how Pitts punished him last season and sang his praises at the joint training camp practices between his team and the Falcons.

"He's a 'create a player' on Madden; that's exactly what you'd look like," Saleh said. "He's going to be a dynamic football player for a long time, and any time you get a chance to see a different avatar ... they're just different."

With the Falcons meeting the Jets Monday for the second preseason game, a few joint practices have been planned between the two teams. Saleh believes that his team is benefitting from matching up to players like Pitts.

"When you get a chance to go up against those guys," Saleh began, "it looks different, it feels different, and it elevates (and) teaches you a few things."

It's still unknown if Pitts will make his preseason debut against the Jets Monday, but if he does, he could provide a teaching moment or two for the New York defense.