Skip to main content

Jets Coach Robert Saleh Praises Falcons Star TE Kyle Pitts

Saleh had nothing but nice things to say about the Falcons tight end.

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts entered his rookie season with a lot of mystery surrounding the "unicorn-type" player. Now with one year under his belt, other teams have a little more respect, but they might not have the tools to stop it.

One team that knows the Falcons tight end's potential well is the New York Jets, the one team Pitts scored a touchdown against in his rookie season.

In arguably Pitts' best game of the season, he caught nine passes for 119 yards and a touchdown in a 27-20 win over the Jets in London.

Jets coach Robert Saleh hasn't forgotten how Pitts punished him last season and sang his praises at the joint training camp practices between his team and the Falcons.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

cord jets
Play

FIGHT! Falcons, Jets Involved in Joint Practice Dust-Up

The teams are off to an eventful start on the first of two practice days.

By Daniel Flick
Erik Harris
Play

Role Changing For Falcons DB Erik Harris?

Harris might not be featured as much as he was last season.

By Daniel Flick
1200x0
Play

Falcons Coach Arthur Smith High on Preseason Standout Dee Alford

Alford's journey to Atlanta wasn't straightforward, but he's making the most of the opportunity.

By Daniel Flick

"He's a 'create a player' on Madden; that's exactly what you'd look like," Saleh said. "He's going to be a dynamic football player for a long time, and any time you get a chance to see a different avatar ... they're just different."

With the Falcons meeting the Jets Monday for the second preseason game, a few joint practices have been planned between the two teams. Saleh believes that his team is benefitting from matching up to players like Pitts.

"When you get a chance to go up against those guys," Saleh began, "it looks different, it feels different, and it elevates (and) teaches you a few things."

It's still unknown if Pitts will make his preseason debut against the Jets Monday, but if he does, he could provide a teaching moment or two for the New York defense.

cord jets
News

FIGHT! Falcons, Jets Involved in Joint Practice Dust-Up

By Daniel Flick
Erik Harris
News

Role Changing For Falcons DB Erik Harris?

By Daniel Flick
1200x0
News

Falcons Coach Arthur Smith High on Preseason Standout Dee Alford

By Daniel Flick
marlon
News

Falcons DL Marlon Davidson OUT with Knee Injury: When Will He Return?

By Daniel Flick
Calvin Ridley Deshaun Watson
News

'Free Calvin Ridley!' Falcons Ex Sounds Off on Deshaun Watson Suspension

By Jeremy Brener
Lorenzo Carter
News

Does Falcons LB Lorenzo Carter Need to 'Prove It' In 2022?

By Daniel Flick
KeeSean Johnson
News

Falcons Sign Ex-Cardinals WR to Deal: Details

By Jeremy Brener
cacaa133-8985-4e80-9279-6235e324d6cd
News

Falcons DB Isaiah Oliver Seeing Snaps at New Position

By Daniel Flick