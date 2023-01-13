The Atlanta Falcons need a new defensive coordinator. Could Jim Schwartz be their guy?

The Atlanta Falcons are looking to find their next defensive coordinator, and while they will hold an extensive search, one potential candidate stands out from the pack.

Jim Schwartz, could be the next defensive coordinator in Atlanta after veteran Dean Pees retired following a 50-year career.

Schwartz, 56, is battle-tested in the NFL. He worked from 2001-08 with the Tennessee Titans as their defensive coordinator before becoming the head coach for the Detroit Lions from 2009-13.

Schwartz's track record as a head coach wasn't strong, finishing 29-51 in five seasons with the Lions, but he returned to the defensive coordinator ranks with the Philadelphia Eagles from 2016-20, ultimately winning Super Bowl LII.

Schwartz resigned from the Eagles shortly after the firing of Doug Pederson, which prompted him to re-join the Titans as a defensive analyst.

It's uncertain whether Schwartz would want to become a coordinator again, but if the interest is there, he should be a top candidate.

Though Schwartz and Falcons head coach Arthur Smith never crossed paths in Tennessee, both have worked for Mike Vrabel, who could put in a good word.

Not many defensive coordinator candidates out there have head coaching experience and a Super Bowl ring, which puts Schwartz towards the top of names to watch.

