Skip to main content

NFL Draft Order: Falcons Must Continue Building For Future Through the 2022 Draft

One year removed from selecting tight end Kyle Pitts with the fourth overall selection, the Atlanta Falcons will continue their plan of rebuilding their roster during the 2022 NFL Draft in hopes of future dominance in the NFC South.

The future of the NFC South is up in the air following the retirement of quarterback Tom Brady from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — meaning the Atlanta Falcons have an opportunity to establish themselves as the most dominant team in the division.

For the Falcons to achieve the feat, Atlanta must build a respectable and competitive team through the NFL Draft, an objective the franchise began after drafting tight end Kyle Pitts at pick No. 4 in 2021. 

The Falcons will continue the process of revamping their franchise during the 2022 NFL Draft, which will begin on Thursday, April 28th, at the Caesars Forum Convention Center in Las Vegas. Out of 32 first-round picks, the Falcons are in a prominent position to add collegiate talent to their young core with the No. 8 selection in the draft.

No. 1 Jacksonville Jaguars

GettyImages-1345861615

No. 2 Detroit Lions

GettyImages-1347532150

No. 3 Houston Texans

https___torotimes.com_wp-content_uploads_getty-images_2018_08_1336983908

No. 4 New York Jets

GettyImages-1235806915

No. 5 New York Giants

GettyImages-1347339608-e1641629132682

No. 6 Carolina Panthers

https___oldnorthbanter.com_wp-content_uploads_getty-images_2019_09_1174348007-850x560

No. 7 New York Giants (via Chicago Bears)

GettyImages-1347339608-e1641629132682

No. 8 Atlanta Falcons

https___bloggingdirty.com_wp-content_uploads_getty-images_2017_07_1361419374

No. 9 Denver Broncos

https___predominantlyorange.com_wp-content_uploads_getty-images_2018_08_1341548784-850x560

No. 10 New York Jets (via Seattle Seahawks)

attachment-gettyimages-1363693385-594x594

No. 11 Washington Commanders

Cowboys - Washington Rivalry

No. 12 Minnesota Vikings

GettyImages-1197705639-775x465

No. 13 Cleveland Browns

GettyImages-1354806127

No. 14 Baltimore Ravens

Recommended Articles

Kyle PItts Buffalo
Play

NFL Draft Order: Falcons Must Continue Building For Future Through the 2022 Draft

After selecting tight end Kyle Pitts a year ago, the Atlanta Falcons are on track to revamping their roster for future dominance in the NFC South. Will the Falcons continue the process during the 2022 NFL Draft in April?

48 seconds ago
48 seconds ago
NFL DRAFT
Play

Atlanta Falcons NFL Draft Preview: What Fans Need To Know

Here's everything Atlanta Falcons fans should know about the draft going into the offseason

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
ryan becker smu
Play

Atlanta Falcons Sign New TE: NFL Tracker

Follow along with Falcon Report for up-to-date news on the NFL firings and hirings

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Lamar Jackson Cowboys © Evan Habeeb 2020 Dec 8

No. 15 Philadelphia Eagles (via Miami Dolphins)

Jalen-Hurts-49ers-first-half

No. 16 Philadelphia Eagles (via Indianapolis Colts)

attachment-GettyImages-1360291926

No. 17 Los Angeles Chargers

Cowboys - Micah Chargers

No. 18 New Orleans Saints

Jameis Winston Saints vs. Falcons

No. 19 Philadelphia Eagles

https___section215.com_wp-content_uploads_getty-images_2017_07_1361162117-850x560

No. 20 Pittsburgh Steelers

GettyImages-1292508833-775x465

No. 21 New England Patriots

gettyimages-1361119317-594x594-1

No. 22 Las Vegas Raiders

GettyImages-1289745682-775x465

No. 23 Arizona Cardinals

kyler-murray-120521-getty-ftrjpg_o73v2rqbg5z81nfeohq6fp7a5

No. 24 Dallas Cowboys

dak ceedee sf

No. 25 Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen Buffalo Bills

No. 26 Tennessee Titans

derrick-henry-011922-getty-ftr_mjv4q5qmmh71cqrc5o0xwnqq

No. 27 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

1GettyImages-1298178904

No. 28 Green Bay Packers

https___dairylandexpress.com_wp-content_uploads_getty-images_2017_07_1362471390-850x560

No. 29 Miami Dolphins (via San Francisco 49ers)

https___phinphanatic.com_wp-content_uploads_getty-images_2018_08_1348643537-850x560

No. 30 Kansas City Chiefs

GettyImages-1200615897

No. 31 Cincinnati Bengals

https___stripehype.com_wp-content_uploads_getty-images_2021_11_1352143065-850x560

No. 32 Detroit Lions (Via Los Angeles Rams) 

https___nflspinzone.com_wp-content_uploads_getty-images_2017_07_1355713090-850x560

Kyle PItts Buffalo
News

NFL Draft Order: Falcons Must Continue Building For Future Through the 2022 Draft

48 seconds ago
NFL DRAFT
News

Atlanta Falcons NFL Draft Preview: What Fans Need To Know

3 hours ago
ryan becker smu
News

Atlanta Falcons Sign New TE: NFL Tracker

3 hours ago
Mike Davis Fumble vs Saints
News

How Do Falcons Fix Broken Running Game?

8 hours ago
matt malik atl
News

QB Malik Willis: Too High at No. 8 in Draft for Falcons?

8 hours ago
staff ryan
News

Matt vs. Matt: Falcons' Ryan & Rams Stafford: Who's the Hall of Famer?

Feb 14, 2022
USATSI_16786011
News

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Falcons Add No. 1 CB

Feb 14, 2022
C6067DCA-549C-45B5-A823-2295CADA36F0
News

Matthew Stafford's Rams Edge Bengals in Super Bowl XVI: Can Falcons Be Next?

Feb 13, 2022