NFL Draft Order: Falcons Must Continue Building For Future Through the 2022 Draft

One year removed from selecting tight end Kyle Pitts with the fourth overall selection, the Atlanta Falcons will continue their plan of rebuilding their roster during the 2022 NFL Draft in hopes of future dominance in the NFC South.

The future of the NFC South is up in the air following the retirement of quarterback Tom Brady from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — meaning the Atlanta Falcons have an opportunity to establish themselves as the most dominant team in the division.

For the Falcons to achieve the feat, Atlanta must build a respectable and competitive team through the NFL Draft, an objective the franchise began after drafting tight end Kyle Pitts at pick No. 4 in 2021.

The Falcons will continue the process of revamping their franchise during the 2022 NFL Draft, which will begin on Thursday, April 28th, at the Caesars Forum Convention Center in Las Vegas. Out of 32 first-round picks, the Falcons are in a prominent position to add collegiate talent to their young core with the No. 8 selection in the draft.

No. 1 Jacksonville Jaguars

No. 2 Detroit Lions

No. 3 Houston Texans

No. 4 New York Jets

No. 5 New York Giants

No. 6 Carolina Panthers

No. 7 New York Giants (via Chicago Bears)

No. 8 Atlanta Falcons

No. 9 Denver Broncos

No. 10 New York Jets (via Seattle Seahawks)

No. 11 Washington Commanders

No. 12 Minnesota Vikings

No. 13 Cleveland Browns

No. 14 Baltimore Ravens

No. 15 Philadelphia Eagles (via Miami Dolphins)

No. 16 Philadelphia Eagles (via Indianapolis Colts)

No. 17 Los Angeles Chargers

No. 18 New Orleans Saints

No. 19 Philadelphia Eagles

No. 20 Pittsburgh Steelers

No. 21 New England Patriots

No. 22 Las Vegas Raiders

No. 23 Arizona Cardinals

No. 24 Dallas Cowboys

No. 25 Buffalo Bills

No. 26 Tennessee Titans

No. 27 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

No. 28 Green Bay Packers

No. 29 Miami Dolphins (via San Francisco 49ers)

No. 30 Kansas City Chiefs

No. 31 Cincinnati Bengals

No. 32 Detroit Lions (Via Los Angeles Rams)