NFL Draft Order: Falcons Must Continue Building For Future Through the 2022 Draft

The future of the NFC South is up in the air following the retirement of quarterback Tom Brady from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — meaning the Atlanta Falcons have an opportunity to establish themselves as the most dominant team in the division.
For the Falcons to achieve the feat, Atlanta must build a respectable and competitive team through the NFL Draft, an objective the franchise began after drafting tight end Kyle Pitts at pick No. 4 in 2021.
The Falcons will continue the process of revamping their franchise during the 2022 NFL Draft, which will begin on Thursday, April 28th, at the Caesars Forum Convention Center in Las Vegas. Out of 32 first-round picks, the Falcons are in a prominent position to add collegiate talent to their young core with the No. 8 selection in the draft.
No. 1 Jacksonville Jaguars
No. 2 Detroit Lions
No. 3 Houston Texans
No. 4 New York Jets
No. 5 New York Giants
No. 6 Carolina Panthers
No. 7 New York Giants (via Chicago Bears)
No. 8 Atlanta Falcons
No. 9 Denver Broncos
No. 10 New York Jets (via Seattle Seahawks)
No. 11 Washington Commanders
No. 12 Minnesota Vikings
No. 13 Cleveland Browns
No. 14 Baltimore Ravens
No. 15 Philadelphia Eagles (via Miami Dolphins)
No. 16 Philadelphia Eagles (via Indianapolis Colts)
No. 17 Los Angeles Chargers
No. 18 New Orleans Saints
No. 19 Philadelphia Eagles
No. 20 Pittsburgh Steelers
No. 21 New England Patriots
No. 22 Las Vegas Raiders
No. 23 Arizona Cardinals
No. 24 Dallas Cowboys
No. 25 Buffalo Bills
No. 26 Tennessee Titans
No. 27 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
No. 28 Green Bay Packers
No. 29 Miami Dolphins (via San Francisco 49ers)
No. 30 Kansas City Chiefs
No. 31 Cincinnati Bengals
No. 32 Detroit Lions (Via Los Angeles Rams)