Falcons 2023 Opponents Revealed: Who Does Atlanta Play?

The Atlanta Falcons can begin to do some early scouting on some 2023 opponents.

The Atlanta Falcons' 2022 season may be over, but now we already have some key details regarding the 2023 campaign.

After yesterday's results, the Falcons now know who their opponents will be for next season.

Here's a look at who they play ...

Away: Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, Detroit Lions, Chicago Bears, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, New York Jets, Arizona Cardinals

Home: Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Washington Commanders

The Falcons face the usual six division games within the NFC South - three home and three road - two each against the Buccaneers, Panthers and Saints.

Then, the NFC South as a whole faces the entire NFC North - Lions and Bears on the road, Packers and Vikings in Atlanta.

The division also faces the AFC South - Jaguars and Titans on the road, Texans and Colts in Atlanta.

To round out the schedule, the Falcons also face the fourth-place team in the AFC East (Jets), NFC West (Cardinals) and NFC East (Commanders).

The schedule is one of, if not the easiest, in the NFL next season. Only four games (Buccaneers, at Buccaneers, at Jaguars, Vikings) are against playoff teams from this year. The Falcons also face the four worst teams this year in terms of record (at Bears, Texans, at Cardinals, Colts). giving the Falcons an opportunity to make some noise in 2023.

