Falcons Connected to Former Top 5 WR Draft Pick
Arthur Smith is no longer the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons. But that hasn’t stopped pundits from connecting the team with former Tennessee Titans wide receiver Corey Davis.
Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine named the Falcons one of the top-three landing spots for Davis on June 4.
“The Atlanta Falcons stand out as a team that could use the 6'3" receiver,” wrote Ballentine. “Outside of Kyle Pitts and Drake London, they've opted for smaller receivers with Darnell Mooney and Rondale Moore entering the fold.”
The Falcons Podcast: Watch | Spotify | Apple Pods
Davis was a popular connection to the Falcons when Atlanta needed a receiver with Smith as head coach. The best years of Davis’ career occurred when the receiver played in Smith’s offense with the Titans.
With Smith as his offensive coordinator in 2020, Davis recorded a career-high 984 receiving yards and 5 touchdowns. He also had 65 receptions and 891 receiving yards in Tennessee during 2018.
The Titans drafted Davis at No. 5 overall in the 2017 NFL draft.
Davis didn’t get a second contract in Tennessee. With his new team, the New York Jets, he didn’t reach 600 yards in 2021 or 2022.
Then last year, Davis retired. But in March, he applied for reinstatement and became a free agent when the Jets released him. The question now is whether Davis can recapture his big-play ability after a year away.
During his final season, Davis set a new career best with 16.8 yards per reception.
One year doesn’t sound like a long time away. But it can be very detrimental for a lot of football players to not be on the field for a full year.
Still, there’s no harm in the Falcons bringing Davis in for a tryout. He could fill the role Van Jefferson really wasn’t able to last season.
In 78 career NFL games, Davis has averaged 14.2 yards per catch. He’s recorded 273 catches, 3,879 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns as well.
In addition to the Falcons, Ballentine named the Jets and Buffalo Bills the best landing spots for Davis in free agency.