Former Falcons HC Vying for Second Chance, Multiple Interviews Set Up

Former Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith’s name is once again circulating in the NFL head coaching carousel. On Wednesday, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that the former Falcons coach has received interview requests from both the Arizona Cardinals and the Tennessee Titans.

#Steelers OC Arthur Smith has received a request to interview for the #AZCardinals HC job, source said. He also got a request for the #Titans job. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 14, 2026

The Falcons parted ways with Smith following a 7-10 finish in the 2023 season. He spent three seasons as Atlanta’s head coach, from 2021 to 2023, winning seven games in each campaign and compiling a 21-30 record during his tenure.

Smith won seven games respectively in his first two seasons in Atlanta with poor rosters, which was no easy feat. However, his final season with the Falcons was a disaster.

The head coach alternated between quarterbacks Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinecke, despite previously stating that he wanted to avoid a quarterback carousel.

However, the biggest issue was his usage of running back Bijan Robinson. The star running back finished his rookie season with under 1,000 rushing yards and only four touchdowns on the ground. In the two years since Smith’s departure, Robinson has had at least seven rushing touchdowns each season (including 14 in 2024) and posted back-to-back seasons with more than 1,450 rushing yards.

The worst case was his redzone usage. In 2023, Robinson saw just 23 carries inside the redzone; the following season, that number skyrocketed to 59, more than double his rookie year numbers.

“Sometimes his [Bijan Robinson’s] impact away from the ball can open things up,” Smith said in a presser.

After spending the last two seasons as the offensive coordinator of the Steelers, Smith is once again in positon to land another head coaching opportunity.

Tennessee is where his coaching career began, with Smith serving as offensive coordinator for the 2019 and 2020 seasons. He saw his greatest success with the Titans, helping lead them to an AFC Championship in 2019, and scheming Derrick Henry to a 2,000-yard rushing season in 2020.

The Cardinals just fired Johnathon Gannon, a defensive-minded head coach, and their interest in Smith makes it likely that they now want an offensive-minded coach at the helm.

While Smith’s tenure in Atlanta ended with clear shortcomings, his offensive track record, particularly his success in Tennessee, continues to draw interest around the league.

More From Atlanta Falcons on SI