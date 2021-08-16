Falcons Cut Two Players, get Below 85 Limit

The Atlanta Falcons made two cuts on Monday to get below the 85 man limit a day before the deadline.

It's a cut week for the Atlanta Falcons as they are required to get the number of players on their roster to 53 by the end of the month.

Atlanta released two players today to get the total players to 84, one below the 85 maximum deadline of Tuesday, August 17th.

According to the official Falcons Twitter account, Atlanta released linebacker George Obinna and and offensive lineman Bryce Hargrove.

Obinna was listed fourth string on the Falcons depth chart and was credited with two tackles in the preseason game against the Titans on Friday night.

Obinna is the all-time sack leader at Sacramento State where he played defensive end. He was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Cleveland Browns after the 2020 NFL Draft.

Hargrove signed by the Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of Pittsburgh this year. Listed at 6'4 and 320 pounds, Hargrove was competing for a roster spot at guard and was listed third team at right guard behind Chris Lindstrom and Willie Wright.

Next week is also a cut week for NFL teams as they are required to have a maximum of 80 players on the roster by Tuesday, August 24th.

Atlanta will conduct joint practices with the Miami Dolphins this week as they prepare to take on the Dolphins in their second preseason game on Saturday night.

The Falcons defense shined while the offense sputtered against the Titans on Friday in Atlanta's first preseason game.

