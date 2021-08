Falcons Roster Moves, Risers & Fallers

Revealed: The biggest risers and fallers for the Atlanta Falcons from their preseason opener with the Tennessee Titans

The Atlanta Falcons were dominated by the Tennessee Titans on Friday night in a 23-3 loss.

Not too many conclusions can be drawn in a game that didn't feature first-team players on offense or defense. But for players trying to either make the squad or move up the depth chart, this was an opportunity to rise or fall.

We know of four fallers, as the Falcons have parted ways with four players: Wide receiver J’Mon Moore is waived with an injury designation, and also gone are defensive tackle John Atkins, cornerback Marcus Murphy and tackle William Sweet. (Teams must cut from 90 to 85 by Tuesday.)

Beyond that? We take a look at the five biggest risers and fallers from Friday night's action.

Riser: Dean Pees, Defensive Coordinator

The casual Falcons fan might not have known much about their new defensive coordinator, but those that tuned in on Friday saw a revamped Atlanta defense that was aggressive getting after the quarterback under Dean Pees.

Atlanta had four sacks, having only registered 29 sacks in all of 2020. The Falcons only surrendered 244 yards despite not getting any help from the offense.

For a team that finished 29th in total defense and dead last in passing defense in 2020, Friday's effort against the Titans was sensational.

Faller: Atlanta Offense

While there were no first-team players in action on Friday, the second team did little to put any pressure on the players in front of them. If the reserves showed anything, it was that Atlanta lacks depth on offense, particularly at quarterback and offensive line.

Atlanta had a paltry 138 yards of total offense. They managed just 21 yards passing and had 23:27 time of possession.

Riser: Feleipe Franks, Quarterback

Rookie quarterback Feleipe Franks wasn't good throwing the ball. He was 2 of 9 passing for 16 yards and was sacked three times. But he sparked the Atlanta offense with his legs.

Franks' mobility brings an element to the offense that Matt Ryan and backup A.J. McCarron lack. Franks rushed for 76 yards including a 52 yard scramble that was Atlanta's biggest play.

Faller: A.J. McCarron, Quarterback

Franks might not have been good, but McCarron was awful. He got very little help from his offensive line, but he finished 5 of 12 passing with an interception. Another interception was reversed on replay.

McCarron's quarterback rating was a paltry 14.6, making Franks' 39.6 look good by comparison. The Titans quarterbacks Logan Woodside and Matt Barkley finished with a combined rating of 110.4.

If there's only two spots to be had on the 53-man roster for quarterbacks, Matt Ryan will get one spot and Franks maybe gets the nod after the first preseason game.

Riser: Jaylinn Hawkins, Safety

Hawkins was one of the stars of the Atlanta D. The second-year man out of Cal was a fourth-round pick in 2020. He snuffed out a second-half Titans drive with a pass break-up and sack on the same series.

Riser: Dorian Etheridge, Linebacker

Linebacker may be the deepest position on Atlanta's roster, and Etheridge did his part to make sure he'd be a part of the Falcons future. Etheridge finished with 13 tackles and three tackles for loss. No other Falcon had more than five tackles.

Etheridge was signed as an undrafted free agent from Louisville. He played in 46 games over four years with the Cardinals and had 50 tackles with 9.5 tackles for loss in 2020.

Faller: Willie Beavers, Right Tackle

With Kaleb McGary spending much of training camp on the PUP list, Beavers got a shot at the starting right tackle position. A capable backup, Beavers was in over his head against the Titans defensive line. While he certainly wasn't alone with his struggles in the trenches, he showed that McGary should have no trouble regaining his starting spot if he's healthy.

Riser: Marlon Davidson, Defensive Line

Davidson struggled as a rookie after being taken in the second round of the 2020 draft. He admitted to being immature and enjoying his new lifestyle too much.

A newly-focused Davidson has had a good training camp, and he immediately put pressure on Titans quarterback Logan Woodside.

Atlanta wasn't able to address the defensive line in the draft or free agency, so getting the most out of Davidson would be a boon to the Pees and the Falcons.

Faller: Jalen Mayfield, Right Tackle

Mayfield was Atlanta's third-round draft pick, 68 overall, in April's NFL Draft. He had a reputation for being a good run-blocker with work needed in pass protection.

He was overwhelmed in his first live action as an NFL player. Like Beavers, he was part of an entire unit to struggle, but he didn't put any pressure on McGary (or Beavers) for a starting spot.

The Falcons play the Dolphins in Miami on Saturday night at 7. We should see more of the first-team players in action as Atlanta gets closer to the first game of the season on September 12 against the Eagles.