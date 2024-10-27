Falcons Stock Report: Risers, Fallers After Atlanta Tops Buccaneers
TAMPA, Fla. -- The Atlanta Falcons (5-3) took full control of the NFC South on Sunday, winning 31-26 over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-4) inside Raymond James Stadium.
Atlanta and Tampa Bay entered the day deadlocked in a tie for first place, but thanks to a strong day from the Falcons' offense and a much improved second half from the defense, the visitors departed victorious. With a 2-0 record against the Buccaneers, Atlanta has what amounts to a 1.5-game lead in the NFC South.
Here's which Falcons are rising -- and falling -- in our stock report from Tampa ...
The Falcons Podcast: WATCH | Spotify | Apple Pods
Stock Up
TE Kyle Pitts
Despite being shutout in the second half, Pitts caught four passes for a season-high 91 yards and two touchdowns, the first multi-score game of his NFL career. He's totaled 314 yards in four October games, a booming statement in a resurgent campaign.
DB Jessie Bates III
At one point, Bates may have been considered a stock-down player. He allowed a touchdown to Buccaneers tight end Cade Otton on the second defensive drive, though that came after he forced a fumble on the Buccaneers' first possession.
By game's end, Bates had five tackles and two takeaways, the other a twisting, leaping interception that stalled Tampa Bay's progress on its first drive of the second half. He received a Defensive Player of the Year endorsement from Falcons coach Raheem Morris.
QB Kirk Cousins
The final spot could have gone to a number of different offensive players, particularly running back Bijan Robinson, who had 100 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown, and receiver Darnell Mooney, who caught five passes for 92 yards and a score.
But Cousins, who we had as a faller last week, deserves credit. He went 23-of-29 for 276 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions. He completed all nine of his pass attempts in the second half and followed a 13-yard scramble with a key pickup on a quarterback sneak.
While it wasn't the 509-yard passing performance he had in the first matchup, Cousins had his way with Tampa Bay's defense and was key to Atlanta's road victory.
Stock Down
Pass Rush
The Falcons entered Sunday with stock already quite low in their pass rush. After a game in which they not only didn't sack Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield but also failed to register a quarterback hit, this is perhaps a new low.
There's internal optimism surrounding the unit, but Atlanta, which has a league-low six sacks, needs to start finding pass rush production soon.
Tyler Allgeier
Allgeier finished with 12 carries for 33 yards and lost a fumble deep in the Falcons' territory, which resulted in a safety. Tampa Bay scored a touchdown on the drive after the safety, meaning Allgeier's fumble created a nine-point swing.
The 24-year-old Allgeier finished with the second-most carries he's had this year but the second-worst yards per attempt. He also did not contribute as a pass catcher.
Team Health
Atlanta lost second-round rookie defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro to an ankle injury suffered in the third quarter. He was ruled out later on, and Morris had no updates after the game.
The Falcons did, however, receive positive news with right guard Chris Lindstrom, who sustained a knee injury in the third quarter but was cleared to return. He did not play again, which Morris said was his call. Kyle Hinton finished the game at right guard.
Up Next
The Falcons return to action at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, against the Dallas Cowboys inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.