Falcons Defeat Buccaneers, Take Control of NFC South: 3 Takeaways
TAMPA, Fla. -- The Atlanta Falcons (5-3) took a 31-26 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-4) on Sunday afternoon at Raymond James Stadium.
After falling behind 14-7 in the second quarter, the Falcons surged to end the first half, carrying a 24-17 lead into the locker room. They extended their lead to 31-17 in the fourth quarter and appeared safe after cornerback A.J. Terrell intercepted Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield with 13 minutes remaining.
But running back Tyler Allgeier's fumble-turned-safety gave the Buccaneers life, and they followed with a touchdown drive that trimmed the margin to 31-26.
Despite a missed field goal by Younghoe Koo with one minute left, the Falcons held on -- and ascended to sole possession of first place in the NFC South in the process.
Here are three takeaways from Atlanta's thrilling victory ...
Cousins Tears Bucs Apart Again
In the last meeting between Atlanta and Tampa Bay on Oct. 3, Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins threw for a franchise-record 509 yards in a 36-30 victory.
And while Cousins didn't reach those heights Sunday, he still played an efficient, highly effective game. The four-time Pro Bowler finished 23-of-29 for 276 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions. He added a 13-yard run and a quarterback sneak to help the Falcons convert after facing a 1st and 22.
Cousins's first-two touchdowns went to tight end Kyle Pitts. Pitts showed off his long stride and speed on two catch and run touchdowns, though he was fortunate his second wasn't ruled a fumble as he began his celebration too early.
In the second half, Cousins went 9-of-9 for 52 yards and a score. He was in control throughout the afternoon.
Defense Overcomes Slow Start
Atlanta's defense had a day full of highs and lows. It started with safety Jessie Bates III forcing and recovering a fumble on the Buccaneers' first drive, but Tampa Bay collected 172 yards of offense over the next two possessions.
The Falcons allowed nine points and 149 net yards in the fourth quarter, but led by three takeaways -- two from Bates, one from Terrell -- the defense did enough to survive.
Injuries Strike
The Falcons lost second-round rookie defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro to an ankle injury in the third quarter. Initially ruled questionable to return, he was later downgraded to out.
Atlanta also lost right guard Chris Lindstrom to a knee injury, though he stayed with the team on the sideline, went through stretches and warmups and wore his helmet while watching Atlanta's final few offensive drives.
Linebacker Kaden Elliss also had a brief absence before returning.