Falcons vs. Dolphins: How to Watch, Latest Lines

The Atlanta Falcons are back in action on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. Here's how you can watch, listen, and stream the game on Sunday.

Who: Atlanta Falcons (2-3) vs. Miami Dolphins (1-5)

When: Sunday, Oct. 24, 1 p.m. EST

Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla.

TV: FOX

Radio: 92.9 FM The Game

Stream: FUBO.tv, FOX Sports App

Money Line: Atlanta -43 (bet $143 to win $100), Miami +120 (bet $100 to win $120)

Spread: Atlanta -2.5, O/U 47.5



The Falcons are coming off of a bye week with a chance to even their record against the struggling Dolphins.

The Falcons have moved to 2-3 after winning two of their last three games, while the Dolphins have lost five straight after winning their opener.

Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa returned last week after missing the previous three games with a rib injury. He played relatively well in a 23-20 loss in London to the Jacksonville Jaguars finishing 33 of 47 passing for 329 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

But he's found himself the subject of trade rumors almost immediately after his return. Miami has been linked with Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson which would signal a move for Tagovailoa.

The Falcons are expecting several players back after the bye week including starting wide receivers Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage, but they lost starting right tackle Kaleb McGary to the injured/COVID list for this week.

Journeyman Jason Spriggs appears to be the next man up at right tackle for Atlanta. An athletic 6'6 and 300 pounds, Spriggs has struggled to earn playing time after being selected in the second-round out of Indiana by the Green Bay Packers in the 2016 NFL Draft.

A win by the Falcons would not only even their record at 3-3, but it would send the reeling Dolphins to 1-6 making a first-round pick in 2022 look more valuable in any potential deal involving Watson and Tagovailoa.

The Falcons have shown improvement over the first part of the season, and we'll see on Sunday if they can continue the trend and help Miami with their draft position.