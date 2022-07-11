Fantasy Football: Which Falcons WR Should You Draft?

Which Falcons wide receivers will make an impact in fantasy football this year?

The Atlanta Falcons have undergone a massive shift at the wide receiver position.

The team lost its top two receivers from a year ago in Calvin Ridley (suspension) and Russell Gage (signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers), meaning most production from the receiver position will likely come from new sources.

The team is projected to start with No. 8 overall pick Drake London and former Las Vegas Raiders receiver Bryan Edwards to begin the season.

London and Edwards, along with tight end Kyle Pitts, are expected to lead the team in targets, but does that mean the wide receivers are players to look out for in your fantasy football draft this summer?

Out of every team in the league, Atlanta might be the last place you want to look for a wideout, but if you're hand-strung, London might be the best player to invest in.

As the first rookie receiver drafted, London has the best scenario out of any first-year player. London has looked strong in minicamp and OTAs so far and should be the team's No. 1 receiver going into the season.

Now, I'm not saying London will have project to be a WR1 in redraft leagues in 2022, but rookies have had a lot of success in recent years. In the past three seasons, a rookie has finished top-10 in scoring among wide receivers. Philadelphia Eagles wideout A.J. Brown (then with the Tennessee Titans) finished 10th in 2019, Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson finished 5th in 2020 and Cincinnati Bengals pass-catcher Ja'Marr Chase finished 3rd in 2021.

As a dynasty option, London has even more stock once he gains his footing in the league. As the top-drafted receiver in this year's draft, he should be the first receiver taken off the board in dynasty formats as well.