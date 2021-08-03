Rise Up: 5 Falcons With Stock Soaring

We take a look at five Atlanta Falcons who have helped themselves at training camp.

Here, we take a look at five Atlanta Falcons who have helped themselves at training camp.

Cordarrelle Patterson, Running Back

It was assumed when Patterson was signed by the Falcons that he would primarily be used as an ace kick-off return man. After all, he was First-Team All-Pro the last two years with Chicago.

Primarily a receiver his eight-year career, he's getting a chance as a running back with the Falcons.

WATCH: Falcons React to their (Too Low?) Madden Ratings

The 6-2 and 220-pound Patterson is doing his best Derrick Henry impersonation at camp. Henry rushed for over 2,000 yards for new Falcons head coach Arthur Smith last year as the two teamed in Tennessee to chew up yardage.

While no one expects Patterson to come close to Henry's production - Mike Davis actually figures as the starter here - he has looked quick running the ball and is obviously an excellent receiver out of the backfield.

Frank Darby, Wide Receiver

The Falcons final pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, Darby is a bundle of positive energy on the field. He frequently dances with teammates, or simply by himself. Fun stuff.

Positive energy alone won't win him a roster spot, though. His play on Sunday might. Darby was a favorite target of reserve quarterback A.J. McCarron. He had several good grabs including a catch-and-run up the right sideline that was one of the highlights of the action.

Mykal Walker, Linebacker

A 2020 PFF All-Rookie Team selection because of his work in coverage, Walker added an extra 15 pounds of muscle during the offseason.

The extra bulk will help him become a three-down linebacker as he's now better equipped to stop the running game. Walker has still shown the coverage skills that made him a standout his rookie season.

Chris Williamson, Cornerback

A 6-0 and 205-pound cornerback who was a seventh-round selection of the New York Giants last year, Williamson was a member of the Falcons practice squad in 2020.

He's made several highlight plays in training camp, including being the standout performer on Saturday with an interception and a forced fumble with the recovery.

Williamson will have to battle to earn a spot on the active roster, and he's doing his part the first week of camp.

Austin Trammell, Wide Receiver

An undrafted free agent out of Rice, Trammell has been a standout as a slot receiver and return man. Trammell was a four-time All-Conference USA selection, a captain for two years for the Owls.

Trammell has shown sticky hands and the ability to make a man miss in open space. Even though he was undrafted, it might be hard to keep him off the roster when it comes time for the Falcons to make cuts.

READ MORE: Atlanta Falcons Training Camp Schedule