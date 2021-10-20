Former Falcon Damontae Kazee Arrested in Dallas

Former Atlanta Falcons safety and current Dallas Cowboys starter Damontae Kazee was arrested in Dallas.

Former Atlanta Falcons safety and current Dallas Cowboys starter Damontae Kazee was arrested on Tuesday and charged with driving while under the influence.

Kazee, 28, was pulled over for a traffic violation shortly after 3 a.m. on the 7000 block of State Highway 121, as first reported by the Dallas Morning News.

Kazee left the Falcons after the 2020 season and joined the Cowboys on a one-year contract as a free agent.

Kazee has been considered a bargain for the Cowboys up until this point as his deal was worth just over $1 million according to Spotrac, and he had earned a starting spot in the Dallas secondary.

He has 17 tackles and an interception through six games with Dallas, but his future with the Cowboys remains unclear after his arrest.

Kazee was originally drafted by the Falcons in the fifth-round out of San Diego State in the 2017 NFL Draft. He was a starter in 2018 and 2019 and had a career high seven interceptions in 2018.

Kazee suffered a torn achilles after just four games in 2020 and didn't play for the Falcons again.

Kazee and fellow starting safety Keanu Neal opted to join former Falcons head coach Dan Quinn in Dallas. Quinn took over as the Cowboys defensive coordinator, and the three have helped lead Dallas to a 5-1 record and a first place spot in the putrid NFC East.

The Cowboys are on a bye this week, and head coach Mike McCarthy's message to his team was “Be safe and be smart,” McCarthy said, repeating his message to his 5-1 team. “We talked about the distractions and what we don’t want.”

This was a distraction the Cowboys definitely didn't want on their week off.