Falcon Report

Former Falcons QB Finds New Home

Desmond Ridder spent two seasons in Atlanta, including one as the Falcons' starter during the 2023.

Cam Parker

Former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder is on the move once again.
Former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder is on the move once again. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
In this story:

A former Atlanta Falcons starting quarterback is on the move once again.

Desmond Ridder, Atlanta's starter for most of the 2023 season, is signing with the Cincinnati Bengals, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. He spent last season with the Las Vegas Raiders, throwing for 458 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in six appearances.

A third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Cincinatti, Ridder's time with Atlanta was marred by inconsistencies and on-field struggles, especially during the 2023 season, his first as the full-time starter.

After going 2-2 as a rookie, Ridder entered the 2023 season as the starter but was benched to begin the second half of the Week Eight loss to Tennessee.

In two seasons with the Falcons, Ridder threw for 3,544 yards, 14 touchdowns and two interceptions, going 8-9 across the 2022 and 2023 seasons. He added five rushing touchdowns during his time in Atlanta, all of which came in 2023.

Ridder was eventually traded to the Arizona Cardinals after Atlanta signed Kirk Cousins and was signed to the practice squad after losing out on the backup quarterback spot to Clayton Tune. The Raiders then signed him off Arizona's practice squad after Las Vegas' starter Aidan O'Connell was placed on the injured reserve.

Now in Cincinnati, Ridder returns to the same city where he shined in college enters another backup battle as the Bengals look to establish depth behind star quarterback Joe Burrow. Also on the Bengals' roster are Jake Browning, Logan Woodside and undrafted free agent Payton Thorne out of Auburn. 

More From Atlanta Falcons on SI

feed

Published
Cam Parker
CAM PARKER

Cam Parker is a contributing writer at AllGators.com of FanNation-Sports Illustrated and is a recent graduate of the University of Florida with a degree in journalism. He also covers and broadcasts Alachua County high school sports with The Prep Zone and Mainstreet Daily News. When he isn't writing, he enjoys listening to '70s music such as The Band or Lynyrd Skynyrd, binge-watching shows and playing with his cat, Chester

Home/News