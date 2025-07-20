Former Falcons QB Finds New Home
A former Atlanta Falcons starting quarterback is on the move once again.
Desmond Ridder, Atlanta's starter for most of the 2023 season, is signing with the Cincinnati Bengals, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. He spent last season with the Las Vegas Raiders, throwing for 458 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in six appearances.
A third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Cincinatti, Ridder's time with Atlanta was marred by inconsistencies and on-field struggles, especially during the 2023 season, his first as the full-time starter.
After going 2-2 as a rookie, Ridder entered the 2023 season as the starter but was benched to begin the second half of the Week Eight loss to Tennessee.
In two seasons with the Falcons, Ridder threw for 3,544 yards, 14 touchdowns and two interceptions, going 8-9 across the 2022 and 2023 seasons. He added five rushing touchdowns during his time in Atlanta, all of which came in 2023.
Ridder was eventually traded to the Arizona Cardinals after Atlanta signed Kirk Cousins and was signed to the practice squad after losing out on the backup quarterback spot to Clayton Tune. The Raiders then signed him off Arizona's practice squad after Las Vegas' starter Aidan O'Connell was placed on the injured reserve.
Now in Cincinnati, Ridder returns to the same city where he shined in college enters another backup battle as the Bengals look to establish depth behind star quarterback Joe Burrow. Also on the Bengals' roster are Jake Browning, Logan Woodside and undrafted free agent Payton Thorne out of Auburn.