Former Atlanta Falcons QB Desmond Ridder Headed to Playoffs

Former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder is heading to the playoffs after the Green Bay Packers announced that they have signed him to their active roster. Ridder was initially signed to their practice squad last week, with the chance to play a significant role in Week 18.

Now, he has an outside chance to see playoff action, according to ESPN’s NFL insider Adam Schefter, after the Packers released Clayton Tune.

Packers have signed QB Desmond Ridder to their active roster from their practice squad, signed WR Julian Hicks, WR Kisean Johnson and TE Messiah Swinson to their practice squad, and released QB Clayton Tune. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 6, 2026

With both Jordan Love (concussion) and Malik Willis (shoulder) dealing with injuries in the late parts of the season, Ridder and Tune were elevated to show what they could do. Tune received the nod in Week 18, but was released after going 6-for-11 for 34 yards in a 16-3 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

It is unlikely that Ridder will see any action, but he will occupy the role of the emergency third quarterback behind Love and Willis during the Packers’ playoff run.

The former Falcons quarterback has bounced around the NFL a bit in 2025, having previously been a member of the Vikings’ practice squad (released on December 2nd) and their active roster (released on October 4th). Before the 2025 season, Ridder has made stops with the Cincinnati Bengals, Las Vegas Raiders, and the Arizona Cardinals (where the Falcons traded him ahead of the 2024 season).

The former third-round pick played for two years in Atlanta, but was designated as the full-time starter ahead of the 2023 season. Ridder completed 249-of-388 passes for 2,836 yards, 12 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions over 13 starts. He also lost seven fumbles and was benched twice that season.

Ridder’s final season with the Falcons coincided with the final year of Arthur Smith, but he was 8-9 as a starter over two seasons in Atlanta. The Falcons chose to trade him to Arizona for wide receiver Rondale Moore, who was injured during training camp and never played a snap in Atlanta.

For his career, between Las Vegas and Atlanta, Ridder has started 18 games, 17 for the Falcons and one for the Raiders. He has completed 374-of-588 passes for 4,002 yards, with 16 touchdowns, 14 interceptions, and a passer rating of 82.6.