VIDEO: LSU's Kristian Fulton lived in Atlanta during Katrina evacuation, would welcome return as a Falcon

INDIANAPOLIS — LSU cornerback Kristian Fulton grew up a New Orleans Saints fan.

But he wouldn’t mind wearing a Falcons uniform.

Fulton, a native of New Orleans, has special ties to Atlanta. It’s the city where he and the Tigers won the SEC Championship over Georgia and the Peach Bowl over Oklahoma last season.

More importantly, it’s where he and his family found refuge for six months in the midst of Hurricane Katrina.

When asked about the prospect of claiming Mercedes-Benz Stadium as his home field, his face lit up.

“I’d feel great going to Atlanta,” Fulton said Friday during media availability at the NFL Combine.

“I’m definitely comfortable in that environment.”

In a recent mock draft put out by CBS, Fulton goes to the Falcons with the 16th overall pick. Fulton is listed as the second-highest corner in the draft this year by Pro Football Focus, ranking behind only Ohio State’s Jeff Okudah.

In his senior season, Fulton earned 2nd team All-SEC honors, starting all 15 games on the National Championship Tiger defense while collecting 38 tackles, 14 pass break-ups and one interception.

Between 2018 and 2019, he grades out with a PFF rating of 92. Only two corners received higher evaluations with this metric in the past two years.

Fulton wasn’t the only highly-touted Tiger in Indy this week. According to PFF, seven former Tigers entering the draft are in the top five at their positions, including big names such as Joe Burrow, Grant Delpit and K’Lavon Chaisson.

As a part of a historically dominant team full of future NFL players, Fulton said he has heard LSU compared to some of best teams to ever play at the college level, including the 2001 Miami Hurricanes which claimed Andre Johnson, Jonathan Vilma and Ed Reed, not to mention countless other eventual NFL big-names.

“That’s the team I hear we compare to the most,” Fulton said. “Everyone was on the same page the whole year.”

Whether Fulton and co. turn out to earn the legendary status of the ‘01 ‘Canes is yet to be seen.

Either way, Fulton would welcome a return to Atlanta as he looks to be the next great LSU defensive back in the NFL. 

