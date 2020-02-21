The Falcon Report
Falcons go cornerback in latest CBS Sports first round mock draft

Malik Brown

You get a mock draft! You get a mock draft! Everybody gets a mock draft!

That’s right, another day, another mock draft.

CBS Sports' Tom Fornelli released a first round mock ahead of the big day in April, but there’s been a big surprise for the Falcons.

Everybody knows that defensive end is the biggest need for the Falcons going into the offseason, but the second biggest need might be in the secondary.

With the 16th pick in the NFL Draft, Fornelli has the Falcons taking CB Kristian Fulton from LSU. Here’s what Fornelli thinks of the pick:

Without a no-doubt edge rush prospect still here, the Falcons instead address another major need by taking the top corner left on the board. I'm sure some teams will have Fulton ahead of Okudah.

Most mock drafts have the Falcons taking A.J. Epenesa of late, but Fornelli has him going early to the Jets with the 11th pick. There have also been talks of K’Lavon Chaisson maybe intriguing the Falcons, but he’s fallen to the 18th pick in this mock draft.

Fulton was one of the nation’s best corners in the 2019 season. He did have a disappointing performance in the National Championship game, but his entire body of work should be accounted for instead of judging from one game. He finished the season with 38 tackles, 1 interception, and 15 passes deflected.

The Falcons struggled in the secondary during the first half of last season. Many were expecting Isaiah Oliver to have a breakout year, but he was lackluster in both man and zone coverage. Desmond Trufant had a solid year, but no one knows what the future hold for him on the team. Kendall Sheffield came on late into the season as a rookie, and will most likely see a bigger role next season.

Don’t be surprised if the Falcons look to boast their secondary in the draft. 

Best Atlanta Falcons all-time draft pick: Quarterback

Jeremy Johnson

Atlanta Falcons 2020 offseason roundtable: Part 3

Our staff breaks down who might be the next breakout star in Atlanta.

Zach Hood

How the CBA proposal effects Falcons, rest of NFL

With this change help or hurt the Falcons in 2020?

Rashad Milligan

Dirty Birds Podcast Episode 3: Is it time for Atlanta to move on from Devonta Freeman?

Falcons owner Arthur Blank might have tipped his hand on one of the hottest questions of the Falcons' offseason: is it time to move on from Devonta Freeman at running back? Chris and Brady open this week's podcast pondering that question.

Chris Vinel

How the return of Drew Brees impacts the Atlanta Falcons

New Orleans Saints quarterback announced he was returning to play another season in the NFL at age 41. This is what it means for the franchise he has thrown the most yards and most wins against.

Rashad Milligan

by

ScottKennedy

Best Atlanta Falcons all-time draft pick: Safety

This story takes a look at the best players the Falcons have ever drafted at the safety position.

Christian Crittenden

Falcons target LSU defensive stars in latest 2020 NFL first & second round mock

Walter Football predicts the Atlanta Falcons will be targeting LSU players in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Dave Holcomb

Atlanta Falcons sign Ryan Allen, Younghoe Koo to one-year extensions

The Atlanta Falcons announced Tuesday that kicker Younghoe Koo and punter Ryan Allen have each signed one-year contract extensions.

Zach Hood

PFF tabs Falcons with defensive back in No. 16 slot

Another SEC player, but not a defensive lineman.

Zach Hood

Best Falcons draft pick: Cornerback

Was there ever a doubt?

Malik Brown