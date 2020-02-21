You get a mock draft! You get a mock draft! Everybody gets a mock draft!

That’s right, another day, another mock draft.

CBS Sports' Tom Fornelli released a first round mock ahead of the big day in April, but there’s been a big surprise for the Falcons.

Everybody knows that defensive end is the biggest need for the Falcons going into the offseason, but the second biggest need might be in the secondary.

With the 16th pick in the NFL Draft, Fornelli has the Falcons taking CB Kristian Fulton from LSU. Here’s what Fornelli thinks of the pick:

Without a no-doubt edge rush prospect still here, the Falcons instead address another major need by taking the top corner left on the board. I'm sure some teams will have Fulton ahead of Okudah.

Most mock drafts have the Falcons taking A.J. Epenesa of late, but Fornelli has him going early to the Jets with the 11th pick. There have also been talks of K’Lavon Chaisson maybe intriguing the Falcons, but he’s fallen to the 18th pick in this mock draft.

Fulton was one of the nation’s best corners in the 2019 season. He did have a disappointing performance in the National Championship game, but his entire body of work should be accounted for instead of judging from one game. He finished the season with 38 tackles, 1 interception, and 15 passes deflected.

The Falcons struggled in the secondary during the first half of last season. Many were expecting Isaiah Oliver to have a breakout year, but he was lackluster in both man and zone coverage. Desmond Trufant had a solid year, but no one knows what the future hold for him on the team. Kendall Sheffield came on late into the season as a rookie, and will most likely see a bigger role next season.

Don’t be surprised if the Falcons look to boast their secondary in the draft.