K'Lavon Chaisson is the NFL Draft's most confident player

INDIANAPOLIS — K’Lavon Chaisson is really good at football. Just ask him — he’ll tell you.

The former LSU Tiger fielded questions from the media Thursday at the NFL Combine with a palpable resolve covering his face and his words. He has a chip on his shoulder and won’t shy away from speaking his mind.

“I’m actually the most valuable player in the draft,” Chaisson said. “We all know that.”

Chaisson, a hybrid defensive end and outside linebacker, is projected to go in the middle of the first round in April after helping lead the Tigers to an undefeated season and a National Championship.

But his stats aren’t what have NFL executives salivating. It’s his speed and versatility.

In 2019, Chaisson collected just 6.5 sacks and 34 total tackles. He claims just 9.5 total sacks over his entire college football career, but that hasn’t shaken his confidence. He believes he will be a gift to whatever NFL team selects him, especially after he has time to develop his natural ability under NFL coaching.

“Don’t let sacks fool you,” Chaisson said. “I’ve gotten this far just by raw talent.”

The Houston native has been linked to the Falcons in mock drafts by multiple media outlets. Oftentimes when players are asked about potential teams at the combine, they simply answer they would be happy to play anywhere.

Not Chaisson.

He openly talked about the prospect of being a Falcon, reflecting on his postseason college games played in Atlanta along with his ongoing friendship with Falcons linebacker, and former LSU Tiger, Deion Jones.

“I feel like, obviously, Atlanta would be great for me,” Chaisson said. “It would do me well.”

Outside of the game, Chaisson made it a point Thursday to go beyond the X’s and O’s, talking about the discipline instilled in him as a child by his parents and his non-football hobbies, like animals.

He also stressed the importance of community involvement, expressing a heart for the homeless around the country.

“You can go to any homeless person in Baton Rouge, and at least once a week, I’m giving someone food,” Chaisson said.

As he looks ahead to Friday, where he will test in front of countless NFL scouts at Lucas Oil Stadium, Chaisson is on a mission to prove the type of professional athlete he can be. No matter where.

“You send me to Alaska and I’ll play,” Chaisson said. “Put a blindfold on me, and just throw me in there and I’m ready to roll.”