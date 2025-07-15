Future is Now for Atlanta Falcons RB Bijan Robinson
Veteran NFL running backs such as Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry might get the most exposure and biggest paychecks, but explosive Atlanta Falcons runner Bijan Robinson has youth on his side.
NFL Network analyst Nick Shook likes what Robinson has been doing ever since he landed in the league; he firmly believes lofty draft expectations are being met.
Shook has listed the 23-year-old former Texas Longhorn as one of his running backs on NFL.com's All-Under-25 Team.
“While many kept their focus on Kirk Cousins in Atlanta last season, Robinson turned in an excellent campaign,” Shook wrote on NFL.com. “He cleared his rookie total in rushing yards by nearly 500, finishing with 1,456 and 14 rushing scores. He also chipped in 61 catches for 431 yards and one touchdown and, most importantly, proved his first-round selection was not a reach.”
Thus far, Robinson's production has matched well with his draft position, but you get the distinct impression that the 1,456 yards and 14 touchdowns he ran for last year are merely the tip of the iceberg.
The Falcons and Robinson are hoping second-year quarterback Michael Penix Jr. can put pressure on the back of the defense, opening up more room for explosive plays.
“Since Robinson entered the NFL in 2023, he has forced 161 missed tackles on runs, more than anyone but Derrick Henry. Last season, Robinson led all players with 200-plus carries in rushing success rate, nearly cracking 50 percent, per Next Gen Stats, despite being a second-year pro in an offense led by a limited QB whose strengths as a signal-caller weren't maximized by the scheme anyway. Robinson has undoubtedly met the expectations that followed him into the league,” Shook concluded.
Robinson was fourth in the NFL in yards from scrimmage in 2024, but the Falcons are hoping to use him more efficiently in 2025, facing fewer stacked defenses. Robinson had nearly 100 more touches in 2024 than he did as a rookie. 365 combined rushes and receptions is a good number for Robinson. The Falcons want more yards and more touchdowns, without increasing his workload.
Falcons wide receiver Drake London turns 24 next week, but he was left off the list in favor of the Rams’ Puka Nacua and Jaguars’ Brian Thomas Jr. Those are solid choices from Shook, but London will have the opportunity to make the list again next season after a full year of Penix as his quarterback.