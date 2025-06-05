Bijan Robinson Sets New Goal in 2025 - Be More Like Saquon Barkley
Atlanta Falcons star running back Bijan Robinson holds a key to how explosive the entire offensive unit can be in 2025.
Of course, last season yielded 1,456 and 14 touchdowns for Robinson, but what the big plays were still lacking on Robinson’s resume.
Robinson has had a play, rushing or receiving, of 30-plus yards in only four games so far in his Falcons career, including just one last year, a 37-yard run against on November 10th against the Saints. Far more common (eight times) are games where Robinson didn’t have a rush that broke for 10 yards or more.
The Falcons Podcast: Spotify | Apple Pods | WATCH
Explosive plays hurt defenses, and now that the strong-armed quarterback Michael Penix Jr. will be looking much further down the field, Robinson should see fewer stacked boxes. Explosive plays also cut down on the wear and tear on Atlanta’s star running back.
Robinson isn't afraid to take the lead, he's bullishly looking to hit the type of home runs that will make this offense more efficient and higher scoring.
"We're done with 30-yard runs and all that stuff," Robinson declared at OTAs. "Now it's time to get those 60 yards, 50 yards. So, I've been doing a lot more explosive drills. I've been doing a lot more running -- 100 yards, like sprinting -- so we can be prepared for, god willing, when those moments come in all the games."
Robinson has only broken a play for more than 50 yards once in his career, a screen pass he took for 71 yards against the Saints in the final game of his rookie season.
Even so, Robinson's uncanny knack for making opposing defenders miss isn't really in question. Therefore, the 23-year-old runner is working the angles within his offseason fitness plan, individual mindset, and the offensive system he's soaking in to maximize his opportunities when they come around.
"I work on it every single day," Robinson admitted. "Obviously, the explosives, we always want them. We've added so many things to this offense so we can create more explosives. And, for me, sometimes it's that one defender, but now that's all. That's what I've been working on all offseason, just seeing that free hitter and making moves off him."
Over in Philadelphia, Eagles superstar running back has done much to reignite the flame of marquee ball carriers, and it's inspiring Robinson to up his game. In 21 games last season, the All-Pro had a run of over 10 yards in every game, and a run over 50 yards in seven.
"We all want it. We're all waiting for that Saquon-type of season when it comes to explosives," Robinson said. "But I've been working on it a lot this offseason. And, obviously, when it gets to the season, it's time to go show it and go do the work the right way.”
Embracing the diligent hard work and dedication to mastering his craft has to come to the fore - you could even say that the Falcons' playoff qualification rides on it.
It comes at the ideal time in his burgeoning career, because Robinson is looking to possibly push into the rarefied air of running backs who can challenge the 2,000 yards in a season mark.
Head coach Raheem Morris is well aware that as Penix matures in year one as the starting quarterback, it's Robinson who will fill both the star player and emerging leader roles for this team.
"For us, we just need Bijan to be the best version of himself when we talk about Bijan," Morris admitted this week. "So what he's done, he's done a nice job of forming it in his room first with him and Tyler [Allgeier]. And that has kind of spilled outside of his room and gone into really the offense and what they do and being able to support Mike [Penix Jr.] in every single way."
Morris seems happy enough to load that weight onto Robinson's shoulders. He’s a proven commodity who can make the transition to full-time starting quarterback easier for Penix.
Robinson finished fourth in total yards from scrimmage last season, and it’s exciting for the Falcons that there’s still more room for improvement for the former No. 8 overall pick and the Atlanta offense.