'Genuine' Marcus Mariota Has Full Support in Falcons Locker Room

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota isn't the flashiest player in the NFL. But his leadership has put the Falcons in a position nobody expected them to be in.

The Atlanta Falcons are sitting in a tie for first place at .500 six weeks into the season, which is far from where many pundits placed them before the year began.

Many people believed that starting Marcus Mariota, a quarterback who hadn't started since 2019, was a sign that the Falcons were folding the season. However, it's been quite the opposite in Atlanta. In fact, Mariota has been celebrated for his leadership, and rightfully so.

"It's who he is - he's genuine," Smith said. "These guys believe in him, and those are things you can't put in the statsheet. Just watch the way these guys play. (Mariota) didn't play for two and a half years, so it took a couple games, there's some things (where he was) a little rusty here and there, but I feel like every game, he's getting more comfortable... Our guys really believe in him."

The stat sheet isn't going to wow you like Josh Allen or Patrick Mahomes would. Yet, Mariota put out an impressive stat line in Sunday's win against the San Francisco 49ers. He completed his first 13 passes, throwing just one incompletion on his final pass. 

But in watching the game, you can tell that the team doesn't rely on stats to win. The team wins through playing together, and Mariota deserves the credit for it. He explains his secret behind his leadership.

"I really try to just be myself," Mariota said. "I think when you try to put up a front or persona, guys, especially at this level, can read into that. So, I never try to be any different than who I am... As long as I stay true to myself, I really believe that allows guys to feel comfortable and confident, and I'll never change that."

If Mariota sets the tone and example, the Falcons have a chance to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

The Falcons face the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday at 1 p.m. at Paycor Stadium.

