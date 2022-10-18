Skip to main content

Falcons LB Troy Andersen Creates 'Good Problem' in Atlanta

Atlanta Falcons rookie linebacker Troy Andersen shined in his first NFL start with 13 tackles. Will he continue to get large chunks of playing time?

When the Atlanta Falcons selected Troy Andersen in the second round of this year's NFL Draft, they knew they found someone special.

On Sunday, part of the glitz surrounding Andersen was on full display, recording 13 tackles in his first start during a win against the San Francisco 49ers. Andersen drew the start after Mykal Walker was sidelined with an injury, but the rookie played like a seasoned veteran.

"It's a hard transition to the NFL," head coach Arthur Smith said. "Rookie seasons are long for all of the guys, whether they're an early pick or a late pick. Troy took a lot of snaps yesterday, and we've got a good problem." 

Andersen has played mostly on special teams through the first third of the season, and he made a touchdown-saving play against the 49ers on Sunday.

"Troy's doing a really good job on special teams," Smith said. "I know they ended up getting a touchdown off it, but that play he made on the one punt return where they spun out of there, you got to see his speed - he can accelerate as well as anybody. He has a huge impact on the game when he's out there. Wasn't perfect, but glad we have him, and it's fun working with him."

Andersen is proving to be everything the Falcons have thought he was, and it appears what we have seen so far is only scratching the surface.

In This Article (2)

Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers

