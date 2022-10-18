Falcons CB Darren Hall 'Stepped Up' vs. 49ers After Being Thrust Into Spotlight

When the Atlanta Falcons selected San Diego State cornerback Darren Hall in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, they did so with the belief that he could grow into a starting-caliber player in the secondary.

Hall was coached in college by Brady Hoke, the brother of Falcons secondary coach Jon Hoke - Atlanta knew exactly what it was getting in the 6-0, 190-pounder from the Los Angeles area.

His rookie year went as expected for a Day 3 draft pick, playing in 14 games with just one start but flashing along the way, defending three passes and making two tackles for loss while holding a steady roll on special teams.

Perhaps most important from Hall's first campaign was that he played his best ball at the end of the year, a clear indication that he was developing in the right direction. With momentum at his back, Hall stood out during offseason programs, whether it be blanketing receivers or disrupting passing lanes.

And yet, through five games, Hall wasn't given much of an opportunity to prove that he'd made the next step, playing just 47 snaps.

However, in Atlanta's 28-14 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 6, Hall suddenly found himself thrust into the spotlight, as All-Pro cornerback A.J. Terrell went down with a hamstring injury early in the third quarter.

Down 14 points later that quarter, 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo knew his team needed a big play. Garoppolo decided to attack Hall - not once, but twice.

Hall sent a message on the first, batting away a deep pass intended for receiver Brandon Aiyuk while maintaining tight man coverage position throughout.

But Garoppolo didn't get the message.

The following play, Garoppolo went Hall's way again, targeting "wideback" Deebo Samuel. Hall, working in zone coverage this time, saw Samuel work across the field and broke on the route, making contact at the same time the ball hit Samuel's hands.

The pass was sent high into the air and ultimately fell into the waiting arms of Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins. The interception gave Atlanta the ball at midfield with a two-possession lead in the game's final quarter, putting the Falcons in significant command.

Falcons coach Arthur Smith took note of Hall's impressive game and singled out the deflection on the pass to Aiyuk as a particular high point.

"We're confident in our guys; guys stepped up and played really well - and Darren did," Smith said. "Darren's had a good camp, and his number was called (Sunday). He made a huge play on that deep ball to Aiyuk; really good patience and body control (to) get up there and make that play."

On San Francisco's penultimate offensive drive, the Falcons lost starting corners Casey Hayward and Isaiah Oliver to injury. While Oliver should be fine moving forward, Atlanta is concerned that Hayward's status is in jeopardy "long-term."

Should Hayward be forced to miss considerable time, Hall is likely the next man up at outside cornerback. While inexperienced, Hall has flashed all of the traits needed to survive as an NFL cover corner, and he'll get every opportunity to show that his flashes are simply a sign of what's to come when his sample size increases.

Despite the circumstances under which the opportunity falls, it's Hall's time to seize the moment and rise up when the lights are the brightest. Considering his Los Angeles roots, Hall seems more than built for the big stage.

You can follow Daniel Flick on Twitter @DFlickDraft

Get your HOTlanta Falcons game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Falcons? Click Here.

Follow Falcon Report on Twitter.