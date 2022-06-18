Skip to main content

Green Bay Packers Cut Former Falcons QB Kurt Benkert; Atlanta Return?

Benkert played for the Falcons from 2018-20.

The Green Bay Packers' quarterback room is down one member today after the team released former Atlanta Falcons signal caller Kurt Benkert Friday.

Benkert signed with Atlanta in undrafted free agency in 2018 and served as a backup quarterback for Matt Ryan for three seasons. Benkert was the third-string quarterback this past season in Green Bay, sitting behind Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love on the depth chart.

Benkert saw his first action of his career this season with the Packers, taking a knee for two snaps in a blowout win over the Chicago Bears.

With Benkert looking for a new NFL home, maybe there's a chance that the team who made him an NFL player gives him another shot.

The current quarterback room features Marcus Mariota, the likely starter, and Desmond Ridder, the third-round rookie expected to take over at some point this season. But there might be a role to fill as the third-string quarterback with Feleipe Franks trying out as a tight end.

Franks, 24, was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Falcons last year and made the 53-man roster behind Matt Ryan and Josh Rosen on the depth chart.

Franks didn't play much, suiting up for 14 offensive snaps and 36 special teams snaps throughout the season. The only pass he threw was intercepted in a Week 11 loss to the New England Patriots.

With his outlook at quarterback not looking bright, Franks is trying his hand at tight end.

That could open the door for the team to sign another quarterback if Franks makes the full transition to tight end, and maybe Benkert is the player who walks in.

