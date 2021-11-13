Atlanta Moves Dante Fowler for Cowboys Game

The Atlanta Falcons could be missing as many as three key players against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Atlanta Falcons will take on the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, but several key players are listed as doubtful the game.

Outside linebacker Steven Means injured a knee last week in the Falcons' win against the New Orleans Saints. He was limited at practice on Wednesday and Thursday and has been designated as out on the Falcons injury report.

Means has just 19 tackles and no sacks on the season so far, but his fumble recovery and return against New Orleans was a pivotal play in Atlanta's road win.

The Falcons could be bolstered by the return of Dante Fowler as he is activated to the roster as of Saturday ahead of Atlanta's game against Dallas. Fowler returned to practice on Wednesday.

After practicing all week without a setback, coach Arthur Smith said on Friday the coaching staff would make a final decision on Fowler this weekend.

Rookie Ade Ogundeji was a starter in Fowler's absence and James Vaughters had a terrific game against the Saints with a sack and a force fumble.

Defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard will miss his second straight game in concussion protocol. Bullard has 13 tackles in seven games this season.

Tight end Lee Smith (back) is also unable to go on Sunday. A steady blocker, Smith has been key in helping to protect the Falcons fragile offensive line. Atlanta elevated tight end Parker Hesse from the practice squad.

The Cowboys have their own injury problems this week. Defensive end Randy Gregory was ruled out earlier this week with a calf injury, and left tackle Tyron Smith missed last week against the Denver Broncos and is questionable for Sunday.

Atlanta travels to Dallas this week as an 8.5-point underdog by SI Sports Book. The game is scheduled for 1 p.m. on FOX.