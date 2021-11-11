BREAKING: Cowboys Lose Key Defender for Falcons Game

The Dallas Cowboys have lost a key defender ahead of Sunday's game with the Atlanta Falcons.

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory sustained a calf strain in practice on Wednesday, a "multiple-week injury,'' as head coach Mike McCarthy termed it on Thursday morning.

By Pro Football Focus grades, Gregory has been the Cowboys' best defensive player in 2021. His 86.4 grade puts him as the No. 6 edge rusher out of 110 players with enough snaps on the season to be eligible.

Gregory has five sacks on the season, including three in his last three games.

By comparison, A.J. Terrell is the Falcons' highest graded player at 81.5, which puts him fourth out of 117 eligible cornerbacks.

With the Cowboys missing Gregory, rookie linebacker Micah Parson could be moved back to edge. He starred there earlier in the season when pressed into action.

Parsons played edge in Weeks 2 and 3 against the LA Chargers and Philadelphia Eagles respectively and registered great quarterback pressure and two sacks.

He was also named Defensive Player of the Week against the Minnesota Vikings two weeks ago at middle linebacker. The versatile rookie gives the Cowboys options.

Atlanta enters the game against the Cowboys a nine-point underdog, but losing a key member of Dallas' 21st-ranked defense should bolster the Falcons' hopes on Sunday.

The Cowboys are coming off a humbling 30-16 home defeat to the Denver Broncos. The Falcons are looking to replicate the Broncos' success. Did the Broncos expose the Cowboys, or was that game a fluke in Dallas last week?

We'll know more on Sunday when Atlanta travels to Dallas, but the Cowboys will have to get back on the winning track without Gregory.