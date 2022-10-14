'It's What You Want': Arthur Smith, Falcons 'Excited' to Face Stout 49ers Defense

The Atlanta Falcons are preparing for a challenge Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers, who boast one of the best defenses in the NFL.

"They play hard," head coach Arthur Smith said. "It's going to be a physical challenge. They're the second (best) rushing defense in the league. They're giving up the least amount of yards per carry; number one total yards overall defensively. And so, it's what you want. You want to go against the best. They have a really good scheme and a really good D-line coach, really good defensive coordinator. So, we're excited about the challenge."

The 49ers allow the fewest points per game in the league (12.2), tied with the Buffalo Bills. But Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota has the keys to a game plan that could possibly get Atlanta the win.

"They're fast, they all play fast," Mariota said. "They're all running around, attacking the football. It's a very athletic defense. Penetrating front that really gets after the quarterback. For us, it's limiting the negative plays, keeping the ball going forward. They really feast off of bad plays."

If the Falcons can keep the ball running and start their offensive success earlier in the game, Atlanta might have the tools to pull off the upset.

The 49ers and Falcons kick off Sunday at 1 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

