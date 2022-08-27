Skip to main content

Jaguars vs. Falcons GAMEDAY: QB Trevor Lawrence, Several Starters OUT

The Jaguars' QB1 won't see the field today.

It's deja vu for the Atlanta Falcons today.

For the second week in a row, the Falcons' preseason opponent is electing to rest most of its starters. Today, the Jacksonville Jaguars are opting to rest majority of their starters, including quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Former Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun is also among those who won't play today. The move doesn't come as much of a surprise according to Jaguar Report writer John Shipley, who wrote this in a weekly Q&A ...

It seems unlikely we see Lawrence on Saturday. He might dress for the game just as a third quarterback in case of emergencies, but the Jaguars signed quarterback Jake Luton earlier this week to give them four active quarterbacks. With C.J. Beathard set to miss the game, the Jaguars can afford to just play Luton and rookie quarterback EJ Perry. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

falcons jaguars preseason

Falcons vs. Jags: Final Roster Evaluations, How to Watch

The Falcons host the Jaguars after joint practices to close the preseason for both teams.

By Timm Hamm
TerrellM
Play

Falcons vs. Jaguars 3 to Watch: Who Needs a Big Performance in Preseason Finale?

Stakes are high for many with one final chance to prove they're deserving of a roster spot.

By Daniel Flick
JakeMatthews
Play

'Smart, Athletic' OT Jake Matthews Draws Praise from Falcons Teammate

Matthews has been a model of consistency since arriving in Atlanta in 2014.

By Daniel Flick

It appears that the Falcons in uniform today will see Jake Luton, a 2020 sixth-round pick who started three games during his rookie season and EJ Perry, an undrafted free agent from Brown University.

As for the Falcons, it appears that the team will rely on third-round rookie Desmond Ridder for majority of the time today. Starting quarterback Marcus Mariota won the job at the beginning of training camp and impressed in his first two games. Ridder has also shined during the preseason, throwing a game-winning touchdown two weeks ago against the Detroit Lions and finding the end zone against the New York Jets on Monday.

The Jaguars and Falcons kick off at 3 p.m.

In This Article (1)

Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons

falcons jaguars preseason
News

Falcons vs. Jags: Final Roster Evaluations, How to Watch

By Timm Hamm
TerrellM
News

Falcons vs. Jaguars 3 to Watch: Who Needs a Big Performance in Preseason Finale?

By Daniel Flick
JakeMatthews
News

'Smart, Athletic' OT Jake Matthews Draws Praise from Falcons Teammate

By Daniel Flick
Denzel Mims
News

Jets WR Denzel Mims Requests Trade; Falcons Interested?

By Jeremy Brener
USATSI_16651290
News

'Everything Matters': Falcons Close Out Preseason vs. Jaguars - Preview

By Coty Davis
Foye Oluokun Atlanta Falcons
News

Falcons Know Your Enemy: 5 Jaguars Questions to Answer

By Jeremy Brener
Desmond Ridder
News

Falcons Coach Arthur Smith Doesn't Treat QB Desmond Ridder Like a Rookie

By Jeremy Brener
Deion Jones
News

Falcons LB Deion Jones Weighs In on Offseason Trade Rumors

By Daniel Flick