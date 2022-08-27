Jaguars vs. Falcons GAMEDAY: QB Trevor Lawrence, Several Starters OUT

It's deja vu for the Atlanta Falcons today.

For the second week in a row, the Falcons' preseason opponent is electing to rest most of its starters. Today, the Jacksonville Jaguars are opting to rest majority of their starters, including quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Former Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun is also among those who won't play today. The move doesn't come as much of a surprise according to Jaguar Report writer John Shipley, who wrote this in a weekly Q&A ...

It seems unlikely we see Lawrence on Saturday. He might dress for the game just as a third quarterback in case of emergencies, but the Jaguars signed quarterback Jake Luton earlier this week to give them four active quarterbacks. With C.J. Beathard set to miss the game, the Jaguars can afford to just play Luton and rookie quarterback EJ Perry.

It appears that the Falcons in uniform today will see Jake Luton, a 2020 sixth-round pick who started three games during his rookie season and EJ Perry, an undrafted free agent from Brown University.

As for the Falcons, it appears that the team will rely on third-round rookie Desmond Ridder for majority of the time today. Starting quarterback Marcus Mariota won the job at the beginning of training camp and impressed in his first two games. Ridder has also shined during the preseason, throwing a game-winning touchdown two weeks ago against the Detroit Lions and finding the end zone against the New York Jets on Monday.

The Jaguars and Falcons kick off at 3 p.m.