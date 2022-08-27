The Atlanta Falcons enter Saturday's preseason contest with the Jacksonville Jaguars holding 80 players on their roster.

Less than three days after the game's conclusion, Atlanta's roster will stand at 53. After five weeks of training camp, including a pair of preseason games and four joint practices, decision time is just about here for Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot.

For the players fighting to make the roster, the final opportunity to make a statement comes against Jacksonville.

Here are three Falcons to watch when the game kicks off at 3 p.m. Saturday.

KhaDarel Hodge

A fifth year pro out of Alcorn State, Hodge arrived in Atlanta earlier this offseason firmly in the roster bubble. With just one preseason game remaining, the 27-year-old appears to be in a much better position than when camp began.

With rookie first-round pick Drake London sidelined due to a knee injury, Hodge received the start against the New York Jets in Atlanta's second preseason game. Known as a special teams ace, Hodge is teetering on the edge of being a roster lock, and he can all but confirm his status with a strong outing Saturday.

Nate Landman

On last year's deadline day, Dorian Etheridge beat out Erroll Thompson in a battle of rookies for the final spot in Atlanta's linebacker room. This time around, Etheridge finds himself in a similar competition with Landman, an undrafted rookie out of Colorado.

Landman drew praise over the summer as a standout during OTAs, and every time Falcons coach Arthur Smith mentions the linebackers, he brings up Landman's name. With the return of Deion Jones from the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list likely eliminating a roster spot at the position, the question now becomes whether there's still an opening for Landman or Etheridge.

Regardless, If Landman doesn't make the roster, expect Atlanta to at least keep him on the practice squad, but a standout game - particularly compared to Etheridge - against Jacksonville might just be enough to make the team out of camp.

Jared Bernhardt

One of the most pleasant surprises of the preseason, Bernhardt signed with the Falcons as an undrafted rookie out of Ferris State following a storied college career that featured player of the year nods and national championships in both football and lacrosse.

From catching the game-winning touchdown pass in Detroit to leading the Falcons in receiving yards against the Jets, Bernhardt has had an active, productive preseason to date. Like Hodge, Bernhardt will be looking to emerge from a cluster of receivers fighting for the final few roster spots.

Bernhardt proved himself as a punt returner against New York, showing the staff his ability to contribute on special teams in addition to making an impact offensively. As a result, Bernhardt is in a similar position to Landman, as even if the former lacrosse star doesn't make the roster, the Falcons will surely be keen to keep him on the practice squad.

Smith mentioned that Atlanta will be getting its young, roster bubble players plenty of snaps throughout the contest against the Jaguars. By all accounts, Landman and Bernhardt certainly fit the bill. Additionally, should the Falcons once again roll out their starting offense, look for Hodge to take the opening snaps.

Beyond those three players, there are plenty of storylines to monitor, with the stakes - a chance to make Atlanta's roster out of camp - the highest they've been all offseason.

Everything will unfold at 3 p.m. EST on NFL Network, with the Falcons playing their first home game of the campaign.