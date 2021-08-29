August 29, 2021
Glazer on Falcons: 'Will Kyle Pitts Live Up to Hype?'

NFL Analyst Jay Glazer is confident in his prediction for Kyle Pitts
Atlanta Falcons Fans haven't gotten a look at Kyle Pitts in action during the preseason yet, but NFL analyst Jay Glazer is confident that Pitts will be a star in the NFL.

FOX Sports' Glazer was asked if the rookie Pitts would live up to the lofty expectations placed on him. The Falcons made Pitts the highest-drafted tight end in history, and some analysts said he is the highest rated tight end they had ever scouted.

At 6-6 and 245 pounds with sub 4.5 speed in the 40-yard dash, Pitts has a similar profile to jumbo wide receivers like Calvin Johnson. Johnson, the former Tyrone, Ga. native, is one of the players Glazer was looking to compare with Pitts.

Glazer spoke confidently of Pitts, and said it was more than just the physical tools.

"Yeah, absolutely," Glazer said. "When I asked somebody over there in Atlanta, 'Is he like Calvin Johnson?' they said 'No, he's like having a slot receiver that's just too big to cover, too fast for the big guys to cover.' He's a weapon."

"He said he gets it too; he just gets it. There's a lot of things for rookies to get when they get on this level, and even when they're really talented, the people around them really matter a lot, but yeah, he's gonna be a mismatch."

Falcons fans hope to get their first look at Pitts when Atlanta takes on the Cleveland Browns Sunday night at 8. The game will be televised nationally on NBC. (Though we might have to wait for Week 1 of the regular season to see a true unveling.)

Glazer doesn't think Falcons fans will be disappointed, despite expectations being blown through the hole in the roof of Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

