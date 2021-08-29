How to Watch, Live Stream Browns vs. Falcons

Browns vs. Falcons: How to Watch
The Cleveland Browns (2-0) take on the Atlanta Falcons (0-2) on Sunday night at 8:00 PM at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. This will be the third and final preseason game for both teams.
The game might not seem important to a lot of fans while the majority of starters are on the sidelines, but it's an incredibly important game for players trying to avoid roster cuts on Tuesday.
NFL Teams are mandated to trim their rosters from 80 players to 57 by mid-day on Tuesday. In that context, this is the most important game in some of the players' lives.
READ MORE: Browns vs. Falcons Preview - 5 Key Roster Battles
Details for Browns vs. Falcons:
Who: Cleveland Browns vs. Atlanta Falcons
When: Sunday, Aug. 29, 8 pm EST
Where: Mercedes Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Ga.
TV: NBC, Nationally Televised
Radio: 92.9 FM The Game
Stream: Peacock
The game will be streamed live on fuboTV and available nationally on demand with NFL Game Pass.
The game represents the first time fans could see several Atlanta Falcons. New quarterback Josh Rosen is scheduled to play and compete with Feleipe Franks to be the backup to Matt Ryan.
Much-hyped first-round draft pick Kyle Pitts could make his debut at tight end tonight.
Atlanta Falcons Depth Chart
Offense
QB: Matt Ryan, Feleipe Franks or Josh Rosen
RB: Mike Davis, Cordarrelle Patterson, Keith Smith, Qadree Ollison, D’Onta Foreman, Caleb Huntley
WR: Calvin Ridley, Christian Blake, Chris Rowland, Juwan Green, Antonio Nunn
WR: Russell Gage, Olamide Zaccheaus, Tajae Sharpe, Trevor Davis, Frank Darby
TE: Hayden Hurst, Kyle Pitts, John Raine
TE: Lee Smith, Parker Hesse, David Wells
LT: Jake Matthews, Jason Spriggs, Kion Smith
LG: Josh Andrews, Sam Jones, Ryan Neuzil
C: Matt Hennessy, Drew Dalman, Joe Sculthorpe
RG: Chris Lindstrom
RT: Willie Beavers, Kaleb McGary, Jalen Mayfield
Defense
Jay Glazer: 'Will Kyle Pitts Live up to Hype?'
NFL Analyst Jay Glazer is confident in his prediction for Kyle Pitts
How to Watch, Live Stream Browns vs. Falcons
How to watch, livestream the final preseason game between the Cleveland Browns and the Atlanta Falcons.
Falcons NFL Week 1: Ready for Eagles New QB Minshew?
The Philadelphia Eagles traded for quarterback Gardner Minshew
DL: Grady Jarrett, Marlon Davidson, Ta’Quon Graham
DL: Tyeler Davison, Chris Slayton, Eli Ankou
DL: Jonathan Bullard, John Cominsky, Zac Dawe
OLB: Jacob Tuioti-Mariner, Brandon Copeland, Adetokunbo Ogundeji
LB: Deion Jones, Mykal Walker, Dorian Etheridge
LB: Foyesade Oluokun, Emmanuel Ellerbee, Erroll Thompson
OLB: Steven Means, Dante Fowler Jr., Tuzar Skipper, Kobe Jones
CB: A.J. Terrell, Chris Williamson, Kendall Sheffield
CB: Fabian Moreau, Isaiah Oliver, Delrick Abrams Jr., Darren Hall, Avery Williams
S: Erik Harris, T.J. Green, Richie Grant
S: Duron Harmon, Jaylinn Hawkins, JR Pace or Dwayne Johnson
Special Teams
K: Younghoe Koo, Cameron Nizialek
P: Cameron Nizialek, Dom Maggio
LS: Josh Harris, Jake Matthews
H: Cameron Nizialek, Dom Maggio
PR: Chris Rowland, Avery Williams
KOR: Cordarrelle Patterson, Chris Rowland