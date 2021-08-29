How to Watch, Live Stream Browns vs. Falcons

How to watch, livestream the final preseason game between the Cleveland Browns and the Atlanta Falcons.

The Cleveland Browns (2-0) take on the Atlanta Falcons (0-2) on Sunday night at 8:00 PM at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. This will be the third and final preseason game for both teams.

The game might not seem important to a lot of fans while the majority of starters are on the sidelines, but it's an incredibly important game for players trying to avoid roster cuts on Tuesday.

NFL Teams are mandated to trim their rosters from 80 players to 57 by mid-day on Tuesday. In that context, this is the most important game in some of the players' lives.

Details for Browns vs. Falcons:

Who: Cleveland Browns vs. Atlanta Falcons

When: Sunday, Aug. 29, 8 pm EST

Where: Mercedes Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Ga.

TV: NBC, Nationally Televised

Radio: 92.9 FM The Game

Stream: Peacock

The game will be streamed live on fuboTV and available nationally on demand with NFL Game Pass.

The game represents the first time fans could see several Atlanta Falcons. New quarterback Josh Rosen is scheduled to play and compete with Feleipe Franks to be the backup to Matt Ryan.



Much-hyped first-round draft pick Kyle Pitts could make his debut at tight end tonight.

Atlanta Falcons Depth Chart

Offense

QB: Matt Ryan, Feleipe Franks or Josh Rosen

RB: Mike Davis, Cordarrelle Patterson, Keith Smith, Qadree Ollison, D’Onta Foreman, Caleb Huntley

WR: Calvin Ridley, Christian Blake, Chris Rowland, Juwan Green, Antonio Nunn

WR: Russell Gage, Olamide Zaccheaus, Tajae Sharpe, Trevor Davis, Frank Darby

TE: Hayden Hurst, Kyle Pitts, John Raine

TE: Lee Smith, Parker Hesse, David Wells

LT: Jake Matthews, Jason Spriggs, Kion Smith

LG: Josh Andrews, Sam Jones, Ryan Neuzil

C: Matt Hennessy, Drew Dalman, Joe Sculthorpe

RG: Chris Lindstrom

RT: Willie Beavers, Kaleb McGary, Jalen Mayfield

Defense

DL: Grady Jarrett, Marlon Davidson, Ta’Quon Graham

DL: Tyeler Davison, Chris Slayton, Eli Ankou

DL: Jonathan Bullard, John Cominsky, Zac Dawe

OLB: Jacob Tuioti-Mariner, Brandon Copeland, Adetokunbo Ogundeji

LB: Deion Jones, Mykal Walker, Dorian Etheridge

LB: Foyesade Oluokun, Emmanuel Ellerbee, Erroll Thompson

OLB: Steven Means, Dante Fowler Jr., Tuzar Skipper, Kobe Jones

CB: A.J. Terrell, Chris Williamson, Kendall Sheffield

CB: Fabian Moreau, Isaiah Oliver, Delrick Abrams Jr., Darren Hall, Avery Williams

S: Erik Harris, T.J. Green, Richie Grant

S: Duron Harmon, Jaylinn Hawkins, JR Pace or Dwayne Johnson

Special Teams

K: Younghoe Koo, Cameron Nizialek

P: Cameron Nizialek, Dom Maggio

LS: Josh Harris, Jake Matthews

H: Cameron Nizialek, Dom Maggio

PR: Chris Rowland, Avery Williams

KOR: Cordarrelle Patterson, Chris Rowland