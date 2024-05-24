Kirk Cousins Impact on Atlanta Falcons: 'Night and Day'
The Atlanta Falcons made a significant investment in Kirk Cousins when they signed him to a 4-year, $180-million contract with $100 million guaranteed.
It was a risk considering Cousins will be 36-years old when the season starts and is coming off a season-ending Achilles injury. However, it was a risk the Falcons believed was worth taking after watching sub-par quarterback play the last several seasons.
NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe was in attendance at OTAs in Flowery Branch this week, and he reported the coaches and players already feel bringing Cousins to Atlanta was money well spent.
"I talked with a few Falcons this week, both players and coaches, and it was already clear to them the impact that Kirk Cousins is making on this team," said Wolfe on NFL Network. This is a group trying to win their first NFC South title since 2016."
"One coach told me it's 'night and day with Kirk Cousins commanding this offense vs. what he had last year.' Which remember, Desmond Ridder was the quarterback for most of the season."
The Falcons Podcast: Watch | Spotify | Apple Pods
Ridder was anointed the starter by former head coach Arthur Smith in the offseason after four starts as a rookie. Despite throwing 115-NFL passes in his career to that point, Ridder didn't see time in preseason games. It's not a shock to hear Cousins, despite joining a new team, is already ahead of Ridder when it comes to command of an NFL offense.
It's not just the coaches who have already seen the difference.
"And I had a veteran starter also tell me 'Look, he's as advertised. No doubt a natural born leader and his presence alone will make us better,'" said Wolfe.
Cousins was already taking charge of the team before OTAs.
"One example of Kirk Cousins taking this team and really making it his own - he took all of his pass catchers down to Tampa earlier in the offseason to have a film session with former head coach Jon Gruden," reported Wolfe. "He really wanted to build that chemistry and get to know them. Drake London said it was a really eye-opening experience. So they're already starting to bond."
The third-year pro has only known life under Smith with Marcus Mariota, Taylor Heincke, and Ridder as his quarterbacks. Eye opening indeed.
Any questions about Cousins getting first-team reps in the offseason have already been answered. He's recovered enough in May to be taking on-field reps.
"During OTAs it is Kirk Cousins taking all the first team reps," Wolfe confirmed. "Michael Penix taking the No. 2 reps. I talked to a coach who told me 'Look, Kirk was obviously shocked initially, but the relationship has been good. There's no drama in the building.'
"So after that initial shock it seems like it's all professional. Kirk Cousins from what I understand is going to be their Week 1 starter barring any setbacks. He's looked good coming off that Achilles injury. Coach said every time he gets on the field he looks healthier and healthier."
That's good news for the Falcons considering Week 1 against Smith and the Pittsburgh Steelers is more than three months away. Even with mediocre quarterback play in 2023, the Atlanta Falcons should have been a playoff team.
The schedule is a bit tougher this season compared to the historically-easy slate last year, but is still considered the softest in the NFL. The Falcons are banking on Cousins being the difference in 7-10 and winning the NFC South.
And they like what they see so far.