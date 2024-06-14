Inside Falcons 'Eye-Opening' Trip That Helped Kirk Cousins Break Barriers
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Kirk Cousins arrived at the Atlanta Falcons' headquarters with his feet in April, his calendar flipped to May and his mind in September.
As the Falcons prepared for the first day of their offseason program April 2, Cousins approached a trio of his top pass catchers - tight end Kyle Pitts and receivers Drake London and Darnell Mooney - with a plan.
The 35-year-old Cousins wanted to take his teammates to Tampa, Fla. - more specifically, the office of 15-year NFL head coach Jon Gruden.
Cousins approached Pitts, London and Mooney with a series of dates he had open, and upon cross-checking with their schedules, penciled in an afternoon the week of May 6-10, which preceded the May 13 start of OTAs.
The quartet flew to and from Tampa on the same day, spending three-to-four hours watching film and talking ball with Gruden. There may not have been a more impactful afternoon of chemistry-building throughout Atlanta's offseason.
***
Gruden's ties to the Falcons start at the top. In 2002, he hired now-Falcons head coach Raheem Morris to his first NFL job as a defensive quality control. Prior to then, Morris had three years of experience as a defensive backs coach at Cornell University and Hofstra University.
Morris's first break came from Gruden. They spent six years together, and Gruden emerged as a mentor for Morris during his maturation process. They won a Super Bowl in 2002. Their families are close - Morris saw a picture of Gruden and his wife, Cindy, from the trip.
For Cousins, his time with Gruden dates back nearly a decade. He played under Gruden's younger brother, Jay, with the then-Washington Redskins. He also attended the elder Gruden's quarterback camps during the offseason.
Morris raved about Gruden's energy and football knowledge, adding he's sure his former boss said lots about how to be a winning offense and how to handle business. For Morris, the chance for some of Atlanta's offensive stars to absorb knowledge from Gruden is priceless.
"I love when your guys go out and get different information from different places," Morris said. "It’s no different than a coach when we do our own development, we go out and we meet with other staffs, we do other things, we hear different voices, we get different reasoning behind it.
"I think anytime that you can get around great football people, with great football knowledge, you take full advantage of it."
So, Cousins did.
***
Upon arrival and introductions, the Falcons' quartet entered Gruden's film room. Cousins led the session, though Gruden interjected himself to show what he had in mind.
Gruden's last head coaching job ended in 2021. Pitts said he talks fast, loud and low, though he can hold a conversation and keep a group engaged. London added Gruden seems like he's still in the team meetings and appears ready to get back into the industry.
While in the film oasis, Atlanta's weapons watched a variety of players and plays, both past and present. Gruden went deep into his bank of past players, creating a learning experience in more ways than one for the young playmakers.
"We didn't really do anything like comparison wise," Mooney said. "He just threw some guys up there he knew we wouldn't know of, but it was nice to experience that."
Among them was Art Monk, a Hall of Fame wide receiver known as the father of the choice route who played 16 years from 1980-95. His final year came with the Philadelphia Eagles, Gruden's first year as offensive coordinator.
Prior to his arrival in Tampa, Pitts had no clue the choice route's origin dated back to Monk.
"I learned that, and I was like, 'ooh,'" Pitts said. "I didn't even know they had film at that time."
By this point, Cousins had been a Falcon for nearly two months, but he was only a month into his time throwing passes to Pitts, Mooney and London. The trip to see Gruden gave Cousins an opportunity to share how he evaluates tape and how he likes certain concepts.
For Pitts, it was an important step in the growth of their relationship.
"It was great just hearing how he breaks it down and how he is seeing it on the field," Pitts said. "So, when you hear that, you know how to play faster, where to be in different situations."
London felt the trip provided an extensive learning experience and helped foster a stronger collective mindset. And through the "lot of tape" they watched, Pitts, emphasizing the length of the film, feels the same.
"Just different tight ends and different philosophies," Pitts said. "Different things to take into each day to help me be my best and do as much as I can to contribute to the offense."
For the 26-year-old Mooney, 23-year-old Pitts and 22-year-old London, the football acumen of Gruden and Cousins created an environment well suited for absorbing information.
Mooney entered the day not knowing what to expect. He left filled with knowledge - about Cousins, his fellow pass catchers and Gruden, the latter of whom lived up to what little expectations he did have.
"I've had some guys tell me how special he was, but seeing it firsthand, he's an amazing person," Mooney said. "I learned a lot, just being in that room. He loves showing some old school film. But yeah, it was a very nice trip."
***
For as much as Pitts, London and Mooney, who have nine years of combined NFL experience, learned on the trip, the most valuable aspect came in furthering their relationship with Cousins off the field.
"That's the main part," Pitts said. "Just the camaraderie part, talking to him, asking about his kids, what he likes to do in his off time and things he doesn't like, as well."
The age gap between the 35-year-old Cousins and the plethora of young playmakers around him was a hot topic during OTAs. Second year running back Bijan Robinson, 22, joked Cousins is old enough to be his dad.
Cousins has gone about bridging the space between generations by being himself - asking questions, quoting movies and telling dad jokes.
In early June, backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke brought up the age gap with some of his offensive counterparts. Heinicke turned the conversation to the Sept. 11, 2001, attack and asked how old the others were when it happened.
"Bijan wasn't born yet, and so that was a little bit of a wow," Cousins said. "And I said, 'How old were you, Taylor?' He said, 'Fourth grade,' and Tyler Allgeier looked down. He said, 'Fourth grade?' Because Tyler was like one, and I said, 'Tyler, I was in seventh grade, man.'
"Honestly, it's a blessing. I hope someday that gap is even bigger because it means I'm still playing and still connecting."
Atlanta's skill position players have rallied around Cousins; his status as a father of two is evident, London said, but so is his character and personable nature.
On the trip to Tampa, questions flew, and biggest pet peeves were answered. Cousins said he hates receivers celebrating. Mooney noted he dislikes checkdowns in seven-on-sevens, so Cousins now knows not to throw them.
There were more on-field do's and don'ts, but perhaps more importantly, there were several off-field, which ultimately proved to be worth the price of travel.
"I think that trip was a nice break in the ice," Mooney said. "We talked about some things that you normally never talk about, like what frustrates you? What's something you hate? So, it's some things you dislike and things you love and things you learn about a person outside of football.
"I think that was one of the biggest parts of the trip and I think it was good for all of us, for sure."
London and Pitts have been teammates for two years. Mooney and Cousins were NFC North rivals for the past four seasons and joined Atlanta in March. Cousins sought Mooney's services in free agency, recruiting the former Chicago Bears wideout in the moments after agreeing to his own deal.
Familiarity existed between London and Pitts, and at least partially - but not extensively - between Cousins and Mooney. But as a group, there was none. Until Tampa.
"It was eye-opening," London said. "I think it broke down a barrier between all of us that was needed. I think we all have that same goal at the end of the day and that fires me up, so I'm excited about that."
When Cousins arrived for his introductory press conference March 13, he said he wanted to form chemistry with his receivers so quickly that it looked like they'd been together for five years by Week 1.
Doing so required investing in them as people, first and foremost, and learning them as players while they do the same with him.
The barrier that once existed is now gone. The same quartet that flew to Tampa now plays catch alone on one field while the rest of the team works through special teams drills on another.
The calendar now shows the middle of June. OTAs and mandatory minicamp are done, and relationships have grown. When the Falcons return to Flowery Branch for training camp in late July, pressure will rise for Cousins, London, Pitts and Mooney to deliver on lofty summer hype.
And if they do, the one-day trip to visit Gruden will be as important a day as any the Falcons' offensive stars had this offseason.
"When he brings people out and does things like that - that’s kind of irregular in their relationships forming - I think that’s really good," Morris said. "I think that’s really what you’re looking for in your team and what you’re looking for from your guys to go out there and explore and do different things."