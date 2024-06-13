Falcons Bijan Robinson Sheds Light on Kirk Cousins, Michael Penix Jr., Michael Vick and More
In a recent interview with NFL Network counterparts Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo, Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson opened up about various topics. As he enters his second year in the league, Robinson offered plenty of insight on the pulse of the team’s locker room before training camp next month.
Mike Garafolo: How much more prepared do you feel with a full NFL offseason?
“It’s like day and night. It was two full years of going nonstop, especially after the NFL Draft. Even just coming back here for OTA’s, I have a grasp of things as a player and a leader for this team. To get to be out there with the guys and not have to worry about being a rookie is nice.”
Tom Pelissero: Raheem Morris says he wants to get the ball to you as much as possible; what do those words mean about your role in 2024?
“For me, I do whatever it takes to get the win. This running back room is committed to being the best. I want to do what’s best for this offense; I do whatever it takes. On game days, we will do whatever we can to contribute as running back room.”
Mike Garafolo: Select players were chosen for these exclusive interviews, and as a result, they could choose three players for an hour each to honor on their programming day. Tell us why you chose Michael Vick as part of your NFL Network Programming Day:
“Michael Vick is the other seven, the legend here. I think he was a great quarterback, and he was just really exciting with how electric he was and his product on the field. That’s what I’m trying to be as well.”
Tom Pelissero: What’s your early sense of Kirk Cousins despite the age gap?
“Kirk already earned the respect of everybody, man. Obviously, as his locker mate, I get to joke around with him every single day. That dude is always locked in every single day; he’s teaching us all not to go through the motions but actually lock into what we’re doing. His expertise and experience are teaching us all different things. I respect him as a man, but yeah, we’re never going to stop telling him how old he is – it’s a part of the jokes. We know how to lock in as well which makes it special.”
Tom Pelissero: How is the locker room with the new Kirk Cousins & Michael Penix dynamic?
“Mike’s a really good dude man. Obviously, he beat Texas twice, so he gets a couple of minutes with me. I'm just kidding - it’s all fun. He’s a great dude, and I think the guys in our locker room are awesome dudes as well. So, no one in the locker room had ill will or bad feelings about it. We obviously are trying to do what’s best for this team. When you come to this team, you are a part of a brotherhood immediately, so we took him in, and I think we adjusted fairly well. On offense, if he has questions, we are always here to slow it down because we know it’s a tough transition. We don’t worry about external factors; it doesn’t matter – that’s my dog. Kirk is teaching him everything he needs to know, and he’s also learning from one of the best.”
Bijan Robinson appears more than ready for the 2024 NFL season. Additionally, his respect for veterans and Falcon greats such as Michael Vick should be heartwarming to Falcon fans. Between new head coach Raheem Morris and new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson – the former University of Texas standout could be primed for an impressive 2024 campaign.