Jarrett: NFL,’Take Notice' of Falcons LB

Grady Jarrett has been to two Pro Bowls and he hints that his teammate should be headed to his first this year.

The praise for Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun keeps coming in from his teammates and coaches.

Last week, defensive coordinator Dean Pees was full of positive words for Oluokun.

"I really feel good about him, and I've had some really good MIKE linebackers in my day," said Pees last week. "I really feel like as a young linebacker, this guy's got a really, really bright future."

Now it’s Grady Jarrett, a two-time Pro Bowl selection, who is complimentary of the fourth-year man from Yale.

"To be able to see the growth of Foye has been amazing," said Jarrett. "I've been a teammate with him since he got here. Just to see how he's evolved as a player, leader, just a commander of the defense. The weight that's put on his back to get everyone the call and to be out there almost every play... I'm impressed."

"I know his best football is ahead of him. I think it's going to continue to be a great year for him as the games go on to get better and better."

Oluokun has posted double-digit tackles the last two weeks, against the New York Giants and Washington Football Team, bringing his season total to 43, third in the NFL.

Oluokun is on pace for a whopping 183 tackles this season. Zach Cunningham of the Houston Texans led the NFL in tackles last season with 164. There's an extra game this season, but Oluokun's per game average is ahead of Cunningham's 2020 pace 10.8 to 10.3.

It's not just that Oluokun is a tackling machine for the Falcons; Jarrett praises his entire game.

Said Jarrett: “Hopefully the league will take notice with the good things that he does, making tackles, covering, rushing, whatever may do. He's in that position for a reason. They [coaches] trust him; we trust him."

"I'm excited for his career going forward."

If Oluokun stays on top of the leaderboard and continues his work, maybe the league will have to recognize him, and maybe he'll be in line for his first Pro Bowl appearance.