London NFL GAME DAY: Can Falcons Top Jets?

Atlanta will have to overcome some major obstacles to get victory vs. the Jets.

The Atlanta Falcons have landed in London and will take on the New York Jets on Sunday as part of the NFL's International Series Games initiative. Atlanta will have to overcome some major obstacles to get the victory: travel, time change and, mostly, major missing pieces.

READ MORE: Can Pitts Replace Ridley in London?

The Falcons will be without star receiver Calvin Ridley, who did not make the trip due to personal reasons. Receiver Russell Gage (ankle injury) and defensive lineman Marlon Davidson (ankle injury) are also out.

Atlanta suffered a loss thanks to a blown fourth-quarter lead to the Washington Football Team in Week 4, while the Jets celebrated their first win - in overtime - over the Tennessee Titans.

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson carved up the Titans for 297 passing yards and two touchdowns. The first-round rookie has thrown the most interceptions (8) in the league but looks to be improving each week.

This game marks the first of two in London this year. Next up is the Jacksonville Jaguars vs Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 17.

FUN FACT: The Jets are the lowest-scoring offense in the NFL, totaling just 47 points in four games.

RECORDS: Atlanta Falcons (1-3) vs. New York Jets (1-3)

ODDS: The Falcons are 2.5-point favorites on FanDuel over the Jets. The over/under is 45.5 total points.

BETTING TREND: Atlanta and its opponents have combined for 45 points only two times this season.

GAME TIME: Sunday, Oct. 10 at 9:30 a.m. EST

LOCATION: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK

TV/RADIO: WSB Local / NFL Network National, 92.9 FM The Game

THE FINAL WORD Coach Arthur Smith as the Falcons prepare for the long journey:

''At the end of the day, both teams are handed the same circumstances. We've got to adapt. I think it's a hell of an opportunity when you can showcase the NFL and the game in a market like this. I'm excited as hel and the team's excited.''

CONTINUE READING: Does Falcons' Arthur Smith Make the Grade?