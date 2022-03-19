Matt Ryan: After Deshaun Watson Chase, Will Falcons QB Demand Trade?

Matt Ryan - dangling in the wind for a time now - is still in Atlanta.

The Atlanta Falcons involved themselves in a complicated dance with Deshaun Watson - complicated, especially, by the fact thay Matt Ryan was also cheek-to-cheek with the situation.

Now Watson is gone, spurning his hometown Falcons to choose to engineer his own trade from Houston to Cleveland.

It can be argued that the Falcons treated the 14-year NFL veteran and face of this franchise shabbily; we've seen an assortment of national writers already essentially "demanding'' - on behalf of a player they do not know - a trade.

Given Ryan's penchant for professionalism, a nasty divorce seems unlikely.

But how about just a divorce?

Ryan may view Atlanta as the best place to finish his career. He also may view the Falcons as a team as "on the rise'' as some of the possible destinations.

Are the Seahawks a more true contender than Atlanta is? Not necessarily.

Are the Colts? Yes, surely.

So let's call it a trio of options.

One, mend fences in Atlanta. Ryan is a Falcon. He and Sarah and his family have built a life here, complete with deep charity-based ties in the community. And he's never seemed the "mercenary'' type. Combine competitiveness with comfort, and Ryan stays.

Two, Ryan quarterbacks a new team in his 15th consecutive season. The Seahawks? Seattle finished 7-10 last season - same as Atlanta. And if Ryan demanded - well, OK, "asked'' - the Falcons to ship him there, maybe it's a done deal ... especially if Atlanta gets premium picks back.

Three, Ryan plugs in to a team that might be "on the verge.''

That's the Colts. They were almost good with Carson Wentz. Put Ryan behind that offensive line (instead of Atlanta's wobbly one)? That might take 10 years off his football age.

Interestingly, in the dance to come: Deshaun Watson was the lead partner up until Friday, with the Falcons following his beat. Now, if Matt Ryan wants to be, he can be the lead partner here.