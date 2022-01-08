Falcons vs. Saints GAMEDAY: Is Arthur Smith the Future?

Skip to main content

Falcons vs. Saints GAMEDAY: The 1 Word That Makes Coach Arthur Smith the Future

While the Falcons didn't end the season the way they wanted, Atlanta may have found a head coach to keep.

After an up-and-down season, the Atlanta Falcons sit at 7-9 and are going to miss the playoffs for the fifth straight time. The Falcons finish their schedule at home against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

While head coach Arthur Smith didn't lead the Dirty Birds to the postseason, he still has the locker room behind him.

"I think we've had to navigate some different things throughout the year that have come up and keeping guys together ... and focused." quarterback Matt Ryan said. "I think he's done an excellent job of that ... I think he's done a really good job in his first year."

Smith took over a team that was 4-12 and a defense that allowed the most passing yards (4,697) in the NFL last year. 

For the first time since 2017, the Falcons have won seven games before the end of the season. With the help of defensive coordinator Dean Pees, Atlanta's defense has only allowed the 14th-most passing yards in the NFL. 

Remember, Rome wasn't built in a day.

"I know you guys want to put labels on guys," Smith said. "We got guys that improve, got young guys ... I've never called anybody a star. We've got a lot of good players."

Coach Smith has developed Pro Bowl tight end Kyle Pitts, running back Cordarelle Patterson, and linebacker Foye Oluokun into rising stars in just one year. 

GM Terry Fontenot and Smith came into this disliking the word “rebuilding.” But how about “developing”? Smith has done that. It makes him a relative success..

Left to Right: Kyle Pitts, Arthur Smith
FUN FACT: The Falcons lead the all-time record series against the Saints, 54-51-0.

RECORD: Atlanta Falcons (7-9) vs. New Orleans Saints (8-8)

LINE: New Orleans -3.5, Total 40.

BETTING TRENDS: Atlanta is 6-9-1 against the spread.

GAME TIME: Sunday, Jan. 9, 4:25 p.m. ET

LOCATION: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia 

TV/RADIO: FOX/92.9 FM The Game

THE FINAL WORD: "I've been around five teams, eight offensive coordinators; being here, I feel like I'm at home," Patterson said of his budding free agency. “I'm comfortable with all the guys in the locker room, the coaches ... and everybody, so why not finish my career here?”

