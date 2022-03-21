Matt Ryan Trade: Colts Call Falcons - Sources

There might be sense for all parties if the trade partner is the Indianapolis Colts, who sources tell Falcons SI are in pursuit of a deal.

The Atlanta Falcons tried to take the biggest detour in franchise history with the pursuit of Deshaun Watson. That failed, but here comes another sharp turn: trading 14-year veteran quarterback Matt Ryan … somewhere.

The Falcons were a finalists for the quarterback Watson’s services until he picked Cleveland as his trade destination out of Houston.

In preparation for a potential deal, the Falcons pushed back Ryan's $7.5 million guarantee date from Friday to this week. The new deadline is Monday. Meaning trade options are on the table.

One of those trade options is the Seattle Seahawks, who have already inquired about trading for him.

But there might be more sense for all parties if the trade partner is the Indianapolis Colts, who sources tell Falcons SI are in pursuit of a deal.

The Seahawks dealt franchise quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos for a massive package earlier this month and are looking for a "veteran QB" to replace him. There isn't a quarterback on the market with more experience than Ryan.

Other than the 44-year-old Tom Brady, Ryan, who turns 37 in May, is the oldest starting quarterback in the NFL.

Ryan has two years left on his contract worth $51 million (pending more negotiations), so whichever team takes him will have to pay up. He also has a no-trade clause, meaning he has the opportunity to choose his next destination should he want to leave Atlanta.

The ball will soon be in Ryan's court.

Seattle would likely welcome him with open arms, but will Ryan want to go to another team to not compete for a championship?

If Ryan prioritizes contending for a Super Bowl, Seattle likely falls below Indianapolis as potential spots. If he's looking for a place that has expressed interest in him, has the assets to do it, and has a QB-friendly system in place thanks to coach Frank Reich?

The Colts believe they are “a QB away” from true contention. Matt Ryan linked to Indy makes sense - and the sense may become even more clear today, with another detour that would push Atlanta in a rebuilding era, likely with a QB taken in the upcoming NFL Draft.