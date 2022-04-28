Giants Trade Down? How Does That Affect Falcons?

The team picking ahead of the Atlanta Falcons could shake things up.

Just hours away before the start of the NFL Draft, some picks are becoming more clear, but others are becoming even more blurry than before.

Garrett Wilson Garrett Wilson Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports Malik Willis

The Atlanta Falcons are set to pick No. 8 tonight, and there hasn't been much chatter about moving up or down from their current position.

However, the same can't be said for the team picking just before them, the New York Giants.

The Giants hold Nos. 5 & 7 in the draft and are looking to move down from No. 7, according to sources.

A few teams are interested in trading up, including the Pittsburgh Steelers, New Orleans Saints and Houston Texans.

The Saints and Steelers have been linked to quarterback Malik Willis, and by trading with the Giants, either team would jump the Falcons before they have the opportunity to select the Liberty standout.

The Texans have been somewhat of a dark horse. although they aren't looking for a quarterback, they only have to move up from No. 13 and have their eyes possibly on Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson.

Wilson is also one of the top candidates on the board for the Falcons and could be the pick at No. 8 if he is available. But a trade with the Giants could put that in jeopardy if the Texans were the ones trading up.

Terry Fontenot Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports Malik Willis Garrett Wilson

The Texans could be trying to jump the Falcons, but a source tells FalconReport.com that the trade up could be for a cornerback or offensive tackle in order to move ahead of the New York Jets, who could be interested in adding at both positions at No. 10. LSU cornerback Derek Stingley or N.C. State's Ikem Ekwonu are expected to be the favorites for Houston.

With a lot of movement just before the draft, it appears the Falcons are ready to sit back and let the chips fall where they may.