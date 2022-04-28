Skip to main content

Giants Trade Down? How Does That Affect Falcons?

The team picking ahead of the Atlanta Falcons could shake things up.

Just hours away before the start of the NFL Draft, some picks are becoming more clear, but others are becoming even more blurry than before.

garrett-wilson

Garrett Wilson

garrett wilson

Garrett Wilson

Malik Willis Atlanta Falcons Mock Draft

Malik Willis

The Atlanta Falcons are set to pick No. 8 tonight, and there hasn't been much chatter about moving up or down from their current position.

However, the same can't be said for the team picking just before them, the New York Giants.

The Giants hold Nos. 5 & 7 in the draft and are looking to move down from No. 7, according to sources.

A few teams are interested in trading up, including the Pittsburgh Steelers, New Orleans Saints and Houston Texans.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_17445641
Play

Love In The Air? Should Falcons Trade For Packers QB?

The Atlanta Falcons are in the market for a quarterback this weekend, but should they trade for a veteran instead of picking a rookie?

By Jeremy Brener2 hours ago
2 hours ago
NFL
Play

Falcons 7-Round Mock Draft: Atlanta Adds New No. 1 WR, Trades For Franchise QB?

In FalconReport.com's final mock draft, Atlanta adds a new No. 1 receiver and gives him a hopeful franchise quarterback via trade

By Cole Thompson3 hours ago
3 hours ago
33C9B0F7-5F6C-4FE7-82F5-BFD3C5208CA9
Play

Home Cooking: Pair of Georgia LBs Could Be Intriguing Options for Falcons

Former Georgia Bulldogs linebackers Nakobe Dean and Quay Walker might be worth a notable look as the Atlanta Falcons seek to improve their defense.

By Mike D'Abate5 hours ago
5 hours ago

The Saints and Steelers have been linked to quarterback Malik Willis, and by trading with the Giants, either team would jump the Falcons before they have the opportunity to select the Liberty standout.

The Texans have been somewhat of a dark horse. although they aren't looking for a quarterback, they only have to move up from No. 13 and have their eyes possibly on Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson.

Wilson is also one of the top candidates on the board for the Falcons and could be the pick at No. 8 if he is available. But a trade with the Giants could put that in jeopardy if the Texans were the ones trading up.

Terry Fontenot

Terry Fontenot

Malik Willis Liberty vs. Syracuse

Malik Willis

garrett wr

Garrett Wilson

The Texans could be trying to jump the Falcons, but a source tells FalconReport.com that the trade up could be for a cornerback or offensive tackle in order to move ahead of the New York Jets, who could be interested in adding at both positions at No. 10. LSU cornerback Derek Stingley or N.C. State's Ikem Ekwonu are expected to be the favorites for Houston. 

With a lot of movement just before the draft, it appears the Falcons are ready to sit back and let the chips fall where they may.

USATSI_17445641
News

Love In The Air? Should Falcons Trade For Packers QB?

By Jeremy Brener2 hours ago
NFL
News

Falcons 7-Round Mock Draft: Atlanta Adds New No. 1 WR, Trades For Franchise QB?

By Cole Thompson3 hours ago
33C9B0F7-5F6C-4FE7-82F5-BFD3C5208CA9
News

Home Cooking: Pair of Georgia LBs Could Be Intriguing Options for Falcons

By Mike D'Abate5 hours ago
NFL
News

Falcons Big Board: Which Prospects Should Atlanta Draft?

By Cole Thompson20 hours ago
Malik Willis Atlanta Falcons Mock Draft
News

NFL Draft: 3 Best Options For Falcons At No. 8

By Jeremy BrenerApr 27, 2022
NFL
News

Falcon Report Mock Draft: Atlanta Adds Playmaking WR, Potential Trade Up?

By Cole ThompsonApr 27, 2022
NFL
News

'We Could Draft A QB': Falcons Potentially To Target Matt Ryan Heir?

By Cole ThompsonApr 27, 2022
RogerGoodell
News

Falcons To Honor Fallen Soldier With Draft Pick

By Daniel FlickApr 27, 2022